Tracee Ellis Ross Wore a Burnt Orange $1,670 ‘Entire Studios’ Leather Look Alongside Rashida Jones in a Black $2,205 Sacai Vest on Good Morning America

Tracee Ellis Ross and Rashida Jones are two peas in a pod, and their latest appearance on Good Morning America proved that they can also bring storytelling into their looks.

The stylish duo were all smiles while promoting the seventh season of Netflix ‘Black Mirror,‘ and discussing their roles in the British anthology television series.

Viola Davis was also on set discussing her latest film G20, and was warmly embraced by Tracee and Rashida who couldn’t have been happier to run into the EGOT winner.

Tracee, who resembles her iconic mother Diana Ross, opted for a burnt orange $1,670 leather top and skirt set by Entire Studios. Made from 100% genuine cowhide leather, her sleeveless top featured a structure neck detail, and exaggerated shoulders. Her matching skirt, had pleats and a flare silhouette, showing off her black booties with a modern shape.

Viola Davis looked regal and refined in a teal blue structured suit that was tailored to perfection and a nice contrast to Tracee’s burnt orange hue. Davis jewel tone was also complimentary to her rich chocolate skin complexion that glistened on camera.

Sticking to a chic black and white ensemble was the legendary Quincy Jones offspring Rashida Jones who embodied fabulosity in a black $2,205 Sacai vest. Apart of the brand’s Spring 2025 Ready-to-Wear collection, her vest showcased their signature deconstructed design, and featured gold tone buttons for a polish finish. Her black platform heels added a nice touch to her ensemble and elongated her legs.

On our Fashion Bomb daily Instagram page, @fashionforthemini shared, “3 queens looking stunning! Love to see it!👌🏾🤌🏾💅🏾😍🥰💜💜💜.” @idomyownstunts777 also expressed, “It’s Violas suit and Tracee’s Hair for me 🔥🔥 that pony is too tea on her.”.

From luxe fabrics, and vibrant colors, to modern silhouettes, each of the ladies had a vastly different aesthetic and we adored how their personal styles reflected confidence and individuality.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo/Video Credit: @Goodmorningamerica