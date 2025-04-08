Celebs Love: Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar in Celine Jeans, Beyonce and JLO in Gabriela Hearst Blazers, Kelly Rowland and Alicia Keys in Fear of God Pinstripe Suits

Leave it to Fashion Bomb daily to show you the infamous looks and styles that CELEBS LOVE. From RiRi and Kendrick Lamar donning Celine blue jeans, to Bey and JLO rocking Gabriela Hearst Blazers, and Kelly Rowland and Alicia Keys showing out in Fear of God suits, ahead see the styles that have proven to be high in demand.

Rihanna and Kenrick Lamar in $1,200 Celine Jeans

After Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl half-time performance, his Celine denim flare jeans were the talk of town. Designed by Hedi Slimane for Celine’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection, and inspired by Serge Gainsbourg, Kendricks jeans sparked conversation because they were bold and unexpected. Rihanna was also photographed this week rocking similar blue Celine flare jeans while leaving her favorite restaurant Giorgio Baldi. Most of Slimane’s designs are inherently unisex, and gender fluid, making them super versatile for all.

Beyonce and JLO in $2,490 Gabriela Hearst Blazers

Beyonce was the first to be captured wearing the deep bordeaux $2,490 Gabriela Hearst double-breasted blazer during a campaign stop in Houston for Vice President Kamala Harris. Styled by Shiona Turini, Beyonce went the monochromatic route with a matching silk blouse and tie, and long burgundy leather gloves. Jenny from the block also wore the same exact Gabriela Hearst suit in all white while strolling around New York City. She paired her suit with a gold chunky statement necklace and hoop earrings, and layered her look with a white trench coat.

Kelly Rowland and Alicia Keys in Fear of God Suits

Kelly Rowland looked fashionably chic in a charcoal oversized Fear of God wool suit at Vice President Kamala Harris “Reproductive Rights” rally in Houston back in October 2024. She kept her ensemble prim and proper with a white button up shirt and red tie. Alicia Keys was the latest celebrity to rock a lighter grey version of Kelly’s suit. Keys Fear of God blazer was double-breasted and longer in length, and she opted for a matching mock neck top. Both Kelly and Alicia turned heads, owning the oversized silhouette and allowing their style to take up space.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Backgrid, Getty, IG Reproduction