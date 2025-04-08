Onijah Robinson Was Spotted in a Purple Savage X Fenty Set with a White Sequined Jacket and Christian Dior Boots

Viral sensation Onijah Robinson has officially returned to the States from her trip to Pakistan and Dubai, and she has quickly become a digital personality on everyone’s radar.

If you recall last year the Bronx native left to Pakistan in October 2024 to marry a 19-year old man named Nidal Ahmed Memon, who she’d allegedly catfished. After their initial encounter didn’t go as planned, Onijah went viral online, claiming to be stranded and requesting money from the Pakistani government.

It’s safe to say, after more than 6-months, Onijah has made her way back to her hometown, with a new found stardom. The People Gallery host Maurice Kamara was able to catch up with the breakout star in New York City, and interviewed her about her style.

She was captured wearing a purple Savage X Fenty spandex set, with a white sequins jacket, and a purple hijab. “My fit right now, I’m wearing Fenty from Rihanna, Chanel boots… you know that ‘s how I get down light work,” shared Robinson.

Contrary to Chanel, Onijah’s taupe boots are actually from Christian Dior and are know as the D-major high boots. Featuring a signature knit pull on, her black leather riding boots are effortlessly stylish with the Christian Dior logo atop.

When asked about styling tips, Onijah Robinson can be heard saying “wear loose shirts, tight pants and some rocking shoes that’s comfortable…get comfortable.”

What say you? Hot! or Hmm….?

Video Credit: @thepeoplegallery