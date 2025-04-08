All the Looks from RHOA Season 16 Episode 5: Porsha Williams at Kenya Moore’s Hair Spa in a Floral Halter Mini Dress, Kelli in Dolce & Gabbana, Shamea in Chanel, and more!

Did you check out the latest episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta? It was certainly explosive!

Porsha Williams, Shamea Morton, Cynthia Bailey and more celebrated Kenya Moore’s New Hair Spa, with Porsha wearing a $169 Floral Halter Mini Dress from Fashion Bomb Daily Shop:

The dress has a body sculpting design and floral embellishments:

Get Porsha’s dress at FashionBombDailyShop.com.

Thoughts?

*Kenya Moore celebrated the opening in a $3,200 Laquan Smith Purple Dress:

Shamea wore Chanel:

Kelli wore two Bomb Looks during the episode, one from Dolce & Gabbana and the other from FashionBombDailyShop.com!

Earlier in the episode, Kenya and her daughter Brooklyn matched in coordinating Diane von Furstenberg:

So cute!

Whose look was your fave?

Shop a selection below:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Image: Kingsmen Media Group/Erick Robinson