Fashion Bomb daily Shop: The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 Cast Promotes “Pampered by Porsha” in Colorful Oyemwen Tulle Robes (Available for Purchase Here)

On the latest episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, the Season 16 cast gather together to shoot for Porsha Williams “Pampered by Porsha” line in beautiful Oyemwen tulle robes that are available at Fashion Bomb daily Shop.

Retailing for $295, the Oyemwen tulle robes are perfect for any occasion. Whether you are looking for the ultimate layering piece for evening parties, lingerie, or maternity shoots, these Oyemwen robes are made of a sheer, lightweight and voluminous fabric that creates an ethereal look.

For her “Pampered by Porsha” brand shoot, Porsha opted for the white colored robe, while her fellow bestie Shamea Morton exuded royalty in the purple version. Each of the Real Housewives showcased their personal style and pizzaz by incorporating lingerie elements like silk, lace and strappy details underneath their robes.

Cynthia Bailey was on her best model behavior in her cobalt blue Oyemwen tulle robe, while blending intimacy with prestige. The Oyemwen robes come in every color you can imagine and have become a hot commodity with many fashionista’s embracing luxury loungewear into their everyday wardrobe.

If you are looking for a stand-out piece to add glamour and modern sex appeal to your next ensemble, then look no further, and visit Fashion Bomb Daily Shop to purchase your Oyemwen tulle robe now!

Click HERE to check some of the most stylish summer looks at FashionBombdailyshop.com!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Erick Robinson/ @imerickrobinson