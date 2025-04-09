On the Scene at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards: Kerry Washington in a Gold Beaded Burberry Gown, Ciara in a Black Lace Dundas Look, Taraji Henson in a Red Leather Simkhai Dress + More!

The third annual Fashion Trust U.S. Awards hosted by Keke Palmer took place yesterday evening in Los Angeles, honoring emerging designers in the fashion industry.

The nonprofit founded by Tania Fares provides financial support including grants and mentorship to US based designers. Among the award categories includes Ready-To-Wear, jewelry, accessories, a recent graduate and sustainability.

In addition to an inaugural Honorary Award that was presented to Saint Laurent creative director and designer Anthony Vaccarello, other honorees of the evening included Rachel Scott of Diotima, Dani Griffiths of Clyde, and Rebecca Zeijdel-Paz of Beck.

A variety of celebrities attended this award ceremony in some of the most dazzling and exquisite ensembles. Kerry Washington and Kimora Lee Simmons glistened in gold, while Taraji P. Henson served leather realness in a red Simkhai dress.

Celebrity stylist Law Roach looked innovative and fashion-forward in a Maison Margiela blazer and tulle skirt look, while Julia Fox came with the theatrics in a rose Marni dress, with costume make-up.

Our Fashion Bomb CEO, Claire Sulmers was also on the scene in a black Alaia snakeskin halter dress. She paired her ensemble with a $3,490 Crystal La Medusa mini bag, and black open-toe platform heels. Her hair was pinned in a beautiful updo, and her make-up was glamorous.

Ahead, see the celebs who showed up and out at the Fashion Trust U.S. awards below.

Kerry Washington in Burberry

Ciara in Dundas

Taraji P. Henson in Simkhai

Claire Sulmers in Alaia

Law Roach in Maison Margiela

Normani in Vintage Geoffrey Beene

Kate Hudson in Harbison Studio

Kimora Lee Simmons in Bronx and Banco

Kehlani in Grace Ling

Julia Fox in Marni

MJ Rodriguez iin Willy Chavarria

Ryan Destiny in Schiaparelli

Tiffany Haddish in Grace Ling

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images