Claire’s Life: Inside Fashion Trust U.S.’s Cocktail Celebrating the 2026 Awards Finalists with Tina Odjaghian, Wayman & Micah, and More!

Last night, Fashion Trust U.S. gathered designers, creatives, and close friends of the organization for an intimate cocktail celebration announcing the finalists for the fourth annual FTUS Awards, taking place April 7, 2026, in Los Angeles. Hosted at the home of designer Christy Cham, the evening felt less like a formal industry event and more like a true community moment—one rooted in support, mentorship, and the future of American fashion.

I celebrated alongside familiar faces like Wayman + Micah, Tina Odjaghian, and more, all coming together to toast the next wave of emerging talent. For the occasion, I wore pieces by designers you should know: Chats by Cdam and Fashion Bomb Accessories designer Flore K NY—because if there’s one thing I’ll always stand on, it’s supporting emerging designers in real life, not just online.

The night marked the official reveal of this year’s finalists across Ready-to-Wear, Jewelry, Accessories, and Graduate categories—designers selected by Fashion Trust U.S. Board and Advisory Board members for both their creative vision and business potential. Beyond recognition, the FTUS Awards offer what truly matters: financial support, long-term mentorship, and access to industry leaders who can help move brands forward.

All finalists will also be considered for the Sustainability Award, and this year’s winners will benefit from a Google mentorship program, with Google serving as the presenting sponsor of the 2026 awards. Fashion Trust U.S., founded by Tania Fares, continues to be one of the few organizations genuinely investing in U.S.-based designers—those navigating the often invisible gap between creative promise and commercial success. Last night was a reminder of why that work matters.

I can’t wait to be back in April to celebrate the winners—and continue championing the designers shaping what’s next.

