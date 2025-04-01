Top 5 Best Looks of March: Amara Wayans in a Black Camila Coelho Dress, JLO in a Beaded Zuhair Murad Look, Halle Berry in a Mirror Christian Siriano Gown + More!

Hello April!

March has officially come to an end and we’ve rounded up our top 5 best looks of the month. Check out who made the cut below and vote for who you think was the best dressed celebrity.

Amara Wayans in Camila Coelho

Amara Wayans accompanied her legendary grandfather Damon Wayans at the 56th NAACP Awards where their family was inducted into the Hall of Fame. For the special occasion she wore a black $288 @camilacoelho Estrella Maxi Dress. Characterized with a mock neck, her dress had draped satin fabric with a side cutout. Amara looked classy and sophisticated, and we would love to see more of her more in the spotlight.

Jennifer Lopez in Zuhair Murad

Othello Broadway opening night on March 23, brought out a slew of celebs, including Jennifer Lopez who was undoubtedly one of the best dressed stars to hit the carpet. Her daughter Emme was right by her side, as she shone brightly in a black Zuhair Murad two piece look. JLO’s long sleeve crop top and maxi skirt had intricate bead detailing that added glamour to her ensemble. Who doesn’t love a bold embellishment moment?

Ashanti in Balmain

Ashanti attended the 2025 iHeart Radio awards in a fierce Balmain dress as she presented her beau Nelly with the ‘Landmark Award.’ Her black long sleeve maxi dress had lambskin knitted panels, an asymmetrical neckline, and a cutout at the bust. We thought Ashanti exuded confidence and sex appeal, and her gold layered bangles were eye-catching.

Halle Berry in Christian Siriano

Halle Berry was the standout star the Academy Awards on March 2, captivating attendees in a stunning silver mirrored gown by Christian Siriano. Resembling shattered glass, her strapless gown perhaps stole the show, mesmerizing attendees with its mosaic effect. Considering that Halle Berry is the first black woman to ever win the Best Actress Oscar award for her work in Monster in 2002, this dress was quite fitting for someone who’s made HERstory.

Brenda Song in Alaia

Brenda Song made her debut at the Jennifer Hudson Show Spirit Tunnel leaving fans obsessed with her denim on denim Alaia outfit. Her blue cropped $1,000 denim jacket, and matching $1,400 wide leg jeans were effortlessly chic, with a youthful element.

Among our top 5, who would you was the best dressed celeb in March?

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction, WWD, Getty, Backgrid, @Kingsmen_media_group