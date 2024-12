Rihanna and ASAP Rocky did some shopping at CVS with son Riot Rose, with Rihanna in a Bottega Veneta look ($3,800 jacket and $1,150 pants) and Fenty x Puma Sneakers:

ASAP kept it casual in Stussy.

Her 100% cotton look is Made in Italy and features a cinched waist.

Shop her look here:

Images: Shot by Nyp/Backgrid