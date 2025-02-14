Fashion Bomb Birthday: Kelly Rowland Posed for Her 44th Birthday Shoot in a Blue Metallic Custom Pajtim Raci X Psychward Vision Studio Bathing Suit

Strikingly beautiful and audacious, Kelly Rowland debuted her 44th birthday shoot on Instagram Tuesday, leaving people stunned by how spectacular the ‘Motivation’ singer looked.

Rowland who looks like she’s “Forever 21”, posed in a custom blue Pajtim Raci X Psychward Vision Studio bandeau and thong set, styled by Wilford Lenov. Both characterized with bows, and paired with matching metallic pumps, Kelly was wrapped to perfection.

Her glam was flawless, radiant and dreamy with velvety foundation, gold pigmented shadow, and a nude glossy lip.

The diamond necklace she wore enhanced her natural beauty, adding luxury, and elegance to her birthday outfit. Her statement balloon headpiece added a nice avant-garde touch to her ensemble.

On Kelly’s Instagram page, her celebrity friends wished her a happy birthday including Kim Kardashian, Ciara, and Solange Knowles among many.

Ciara shared, “Love you so much Kellz! Best Mommy, Sister, and Friend… and the most Beautiful Queen you are!🫅🎂,” while former Destiny Child member Letoya Luckett wrote, “It don’t make no daggone sense how gorgeous you are!!! 😩😍 Happy Burfday beautiful!! Love you!!”

Kelly Rowland is aging backwards, and she’s the perfect representation of the saying, “black don’t crack.” She looked absolutely incredible for her birthday shoot, and we’re waiting for her to divulge all her beauty secrets.

Photo Credit: @mr_dadams