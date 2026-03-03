Bombshell Spring Picks: The Top 5 Must-Haves at Fashion Bomb Daily Shop Including a Bruce Glen Croissant Cropped Rugby Polo, Lime Green Keylows Bodycon Dress + More!

Happy March!

Spring is officially upon us and it’s only right that we share some of our favorite pieces from Fashion Bomb daily shop.

From Bruce Glen’s stylish cropped rugby polos, to GSaints fierce mesh swimsuit, and Mason Beretta serving up the hottest silhouettes this spring season, spice up your wardrobe by shopping the looks below!

Cropped tops have proven to be a hot commodity all year long, and Los Angeles based designers Bruce Glen have rugby polo tops come in the most fashionable prints. Whether you’re going for “Parisian chic” with their black and white Croissant Rugby polo top, or perhaps you’re looking for an artistic flair with their Lobster printed rugby polo, these polos are perfect for brunch, vacation, or weekend strolls.

Who doesn’t love a sizzling haute bodysuit? A style you can wear on the beach or effortlessly layer under jeans or a skirt. Well, you’ll be pleased to know that we offer a stunning assortment of swimwear at Fashion Bomb Daily Shop like this GSaint black mesh swimsuit.Angela Simmons showed up just how fashion-forward and uniquely crafted this suit is, and the custom hand covering the bust area offers a modern touch.

Lime green will be very popular this Spring, and our lime green Keylows dress as worn by Teedra Moses is right on trend. With long sleeves, this bodycon dress is a great transition for the cooler weather days ahead. If you are looking to turn things up a notch during date night, or perhaps you’re looking for a stylish ensemble for a girls night out, this Keylows dress will either do two things: keep your man’s eyes glued to you, or have your girls begging for the deets.

We love a bomb accessory and this zebra print clutch by Cameo Debore makes every moment a fashion statement. With an eye-catching pattern, you can take this clutch bag from day to night. Whether you’re going for a trendy look, or want to keep a classical approach, this clutch bag appeals to a wide range of styles, and can be paired easily with wardrobe staples.

For those of you who have been putting in that work, and working tirelessly on your summer body, Mason Beretta has the perfect designs to showcase your tone physique. From dresses and jumpsuits, to swimwear, her designs create shape and definition. So if you’re ready to highlight your sculpted arms, and defined waist, look no further and step into your summer glow-up.

What say you? Hot!

Photo Credit: Complimentary of Designers at FBDS.com