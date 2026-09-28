A Hermès Birkin 35 painted with “SPAC Nxtion till I die.” A Louis Vuitton jacket carrying the same declaration. Amiri jeans transformed into a walking canvas.

If that doesn’t sound like your typical Sunday, post-church service, that’s because it wasn’t.

Fresh from Sunday service, SPAC Nxtion took to the streets for its annual Peace Walk, making their way from Paddington to Marble Arch in London and suddenly, some of fashion’s most recognisable luxury codes were carrying a very different kind of message.

The phrase “SPAC Nxtion till I die” isn’t exactly subtle, and that was the point. Drivers waited, pedestrians watched, cameras captured the moment and social media began to lose their mind.

Some of luxury’s most sought-after pieces became more about pledging your allegiance. A Birkin 35 (carried by Mariam Mola, a powerful female leader and Pastor within SPAC Nxtion), traditionally synonymous with exclusivity and pristine craftsmanship, became a canvas. Meanwhile, a Louis Vuitton Sleeveless Monogram Jacquard Hooded Jacket in navy, served as a statement and a pair of blue washed Amiri jeans, were worn by Samuel Akokhia, the Senior Pastor of SPAC Nxtion, all branded with the words: “SPAC Nxtion till I die”.

Fashion has always been about signalling who you are, what you represent and which world you belong to. From luxury logos to underground streetwear labels, clothing has long operated as its own language.

“SPAC Nxtion till I die,” was a declaration of loyalty, identity and belonging.

While the fashion moments themself provided plenty for the cameras and equally, social media, the “Peace Walk” ultimately remains rooted in community. It was raw, it was unconventional and it certainly wasn’t quiet.

At the heart of the SPAC Nxtion story is Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, the movement’s founder, visionary and Global Head of Strategy. Since its beginnings in Peckham, London in 2005, his work has centred heavily on young people, leadership, and creating a different future for people that are often overlooked.

Notably, Pastor Tobi was not present at this year’s walk, due to an appearance at the Chelsea Football Club. His absence, however, did little to diminish the presence of the culture and community he had undoubtedly built for the past 21 years.