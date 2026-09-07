The Bomb Fashion Show Is Coming — Here’s Your Champagne Dress Code Inspiration

The Bomb Fashion Show is coming up on Saturday, September 12th. This year’s show is more intimate, which means space is limited. The night celebrates 20 years of Fashion Bomb Daily with fashion, emerging design talent, special performances, and plenty of Bomb style. RSVP today at thebombfashionshow.eventbrite.com.

The dress code calls for champagne: think nudes, metallics, golds, whites, ivories, and shimmering neutral tones.

For inspiration, look to gowns like the bronze and black corseted look with sculptural pleated sleeves, or a soft gold ruffled peplum gown paired with statement jewelry. A shimmering gold knit gown offers a sleek, monochromatic take on the theme, while a metallic gold cutout dress brings edge to the palette. A gilded, jeweled gown with a sheer waist detail rounds out the range of champagne-toned options to consider for the night.

See you September 12th!