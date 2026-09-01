Join Us at NYFW! Our 20th Anniversary, Kibonen Brunch, and Emerge NYFW

I want to see you at #NYFW this year — I’ve got a full lineup of appearances and I want you there for every moment.

On Saturday, September 12th at 6pm, we’re toasting to 20 years of Fashion Bomb Daily with a fashion show. Space is limited, so I encourage you not to wait to RSVP at thebombfashionshow.eventbrite.com. If you’re interested in sponsoring, email events@fashionbombdaily.com.

On Sunday, September 13th at noon, I’m hosting a brunch with Kibonen. It’s one brunch, one MAFO dress, and 100 women! Intrigued? Get your Tickets are available at Kibonen.com.

Then on Tuesday, September 15th, I’ll be the red carpet host at Emerge NYFW’s fashion show. You can find details through Emerge NYFW.

I’m also hosting an exclusive Fashion Bomb Gold luxury shopping event during the week — stay tuned for more on that.

Get a special discount from me using the code : CLAIREISTHEBOMB.

See you at New York Fashion Week!