Join Us at NYFW! Our 20th Anniversary, Kibonen Brunch, and Emerge NYFW

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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I want to see you at #NYFW this year — I’ve got a full lineup of appearances and I want you there for every moment.

Join Us At NYFW Our 20th Anniversary Kibonen Brunch And Emerge NYFW

On Saturday, September 12th at 6pm, we’re toasting to 20 years of Fashion Bomb Daily with a fashion show. Space is limited, so I encourage you not to wait to RSVP at thebombfashionshow.eventbrite.com. If you’re interested in sponsoring, email events@fashionbombdaily.com.

Kibonen Brunch Join Us At NYFW Our 20th Anniversary Kibonen Brunch And Emerge NYFW

On Sunday, September 13th at noon, I’m hosting a brunch with Kibonen. It’s one brunch, one MAFO dress, and 100 women! Intrigued? Get your Tickets are available at Kibonen.com.

Emerge Nyfw Join Us At NYFW Our 20th Anniversary Kibonen Brunch And Emerge NYFW

Then on Tuesday, September 15th, I’ll be the red carpet host at Emerge NYFW’s fashion show. You can find details through Emerge NYFW.

I’m also hosting an exclusive Fashion Bomb Gold luxury shopping event during the week — stay tuned for more on that.

Get a special discount from me using the code : CLAIREISTHEBOMB.

Claire Sulmers Join Us At NYFW Our 20th Anniversary Kibonen Brunch And Emerge NYFW IMG 6919

See you at New York Fashion Week!

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