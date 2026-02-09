On the Scene at the 15 Percent Pledge Gala: Tina Knowles and Meghan Markle in Harbison, Claire Sulmers in Ant Lamourr, and more!

The 5th Annual 15 Percent Pledge Gala brought together leaders from fashion, retail, and culture for an evening rooted in purpose and progress. Founded to encourage major retailers to commit at least 15 percent of their shelf space to Black-owned businesses, the organization has become a powerful force for economic equity. This year’s milestone celebration highlighted the impact of that mission while raising funds to continue expanding opportunities for Black entrepreneurs.

Guests were asked to adhere to a “Black Tie, Black Designer” dress code, underscoring the evening’s focus on supporting Black creatives across fashion and design. The gala also honored Tina Knowles for her longstanding influence, advocacy, and commitment to uplifting Black talent across industries.

For the occasion, Knowles arrived in a black-tie gown by Harbison Studio, aligning seamlessly with the evening’s sartorial theme. The look reflected the elegance of the night while spotlighting a Black-owned fashion brand on one of the event’s most meaningful stages.

Also in attendance, Serayah stepped out in a red beaded gown by Onálàjá, featuring a plunging neckline, textured straps, and swirling embellishment throughout the silhouette.



Chloë Bailey wore a Spring/Summer 2026 gown by Weiz Dhurm Franklyn, featuring a draped, body-skimming silhouette with a deep neckline and a trailing sash detail.

Meghan Markle wore a strapless gown by Harbison Studio while co-founder of the 15 Percent Pledge Emma Grede wore a black leather look by Sami Miró Vintage.

Fashion Bomb Daily was in the building! I was the gracious guest of Maya and Brian Smith of the Doux, and wore a custom look by Ant Lamourr, a designer who showed in the Bomb Fashion Show, along with a FloreKNY bag.

We also had correspondent Ashley Dunn doing interviews on the carpet alongside Kobe Boateng. Take a look at some highlights below:

I have been to 4 out of 5 15 percent pledge galas, and they continue to get bigger and better, paving the way for inclusion and diversity in the fashion industry.

📸: Getty