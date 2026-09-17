Nia Long Wore a $2,400 Khaite Linen-Blend Maxi Dress to Receive Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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Nia Long received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame surrounded by her family, including sons Massai and Kez, and colleagues Larenz Tate, Bill Bellamy, Mike Epps, and Terrence Howard.

For the occasion, Long wore a $2,400 Khaite Ria Linen-Blend Maxi Dress in ivory, featuring draped cap sleeves and a chunky gold chain necklace, paired with a fringed shoulder bag and black slingback mules.

Nia Long Wore A 2400 Khaite Linen Blend Maxi Dress To Receive Her Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star IMG 5169
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But no one showed out quite like Snoop Dogg, who arrived in a jacket covered in Nia’s most iconic roles, adding a personal touch to the celebration.

8989 8Nia Long Wore A 2400 Khaite Linen Blend Maxi Dress To Receive Her Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Congratulations, Nia!

8 Nia Long Wore A 2400 Khaite Linen Blend Maxi Dress To Receive Her Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Photo Credit: Getty Images
Video: @bdanielmendez

1 Nia Long Wore A 2400 Khaite Linen Blend Maxi Dress To Receive Her Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

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