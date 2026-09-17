Nia Long Wore a $2,400 Khaite Linen-Blend Maxi Dress to Receive Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Nia Long received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame surrounded by her family, including sons Massai and Kez, and colleagues Larenz Tate, Bill Bellamy, Mike Epps, and Terrence Howard.

For the occasion, Long wore a $2,400 Khaite Ria Linen-Blend Maxi Dress in ivory, featuring draped cap sleeves and a chunky gold chain necklace, paired with a fringed shoulder bag and black slingback mules.

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But no one showed out quite like Snoop Dogg, who arrived in a jacket covered in Nia’s most iconic roles, adding a personal touch to the celebration.

Congratulations, Nia!

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Video: @bdanielmendez