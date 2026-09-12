Claire’s Life : Attending Christian Siriano’s Spring 2027 Show with Whoopi Goldberg, Brandy, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Porter, and More!

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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Tonight is The Bomb Fashion Show!

Claires Life Attending Christian Sirianos Spring 2027 Show With Whoopi Goldberg Brandy Tiffany Haddish Billy Porter And More IMG 4155

I’ve been so busy preparing that I’ve fallen behind with posting myself. But my NYFW officially kicked off with one of my favorites, Christian Siriano. The team was kind enough to sit me next to icons like Brandy, Tiffany Haddish, Whoopi Goldberg, and Billy Porter:

IClaires Life Attending Christian Sirianos Spring 2027 Show With Whoopi Goldberg Brandy Tiffany Haddish Billy Porter And More MG 4162

For the occasion, I wore Christian Siriano, of course!

Claires Life Attending Christian Sirianos Spring 2027 Show With Whoopi Goldberg Brandy Tiffany Haddish Billy Porter And More IMG 4161

I had a great time interviewing guests like Tiffany Haddish, Stylist J Bolin, and more:

What do you think?

Claires Life Attending Christian Sirianos Spring 2027 Show With Whoopi Goldberg Brandy Tiffany Haddish Billy Porter And More IMG 4153

I am literally running to my next event, so I’ll probably be doing most of my updates after Fashion Week. Until then, keep it locked on FBD’s Instagram, Tik Tok, and Youtube.

Smootches!

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