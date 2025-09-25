Claire’s Life: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Serena Williams, Latto, Teyana Taylor, and more Attend Nike x Skims Launch Party in New York

When Skims calls, we answer!

Kim Kardashian just unveiled a new era of elevated athleisure with the official launch of Nike x Skims, a first-of-its-kind collaboration between Skims and Nike. The debut collection fuses performance and style, marking the start of a joint brand that merges sportswear innovation with luxury lifestyle appeal.

Neutral tones and streamlined silhouettes define the line, offering both function and fashion. Compression leggings, sleek sports bras, and sweeping dusters that can be worn off the shoulder showcase how the collection transitions seamlessly from gym-ready attire to a polished city look. Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kris Jenner all modeled Nike x Skims pieces at the launch party last night in New York city, perfectly demonstrating how the brand elevates traditional athleisure into statement fashion.

The launch party drew a star-studded guest list. Musician Latto, style icon Teyana Taylor, and singer Mariah the Scientist attended in support, while campaign star Serena Williams made a special appearance.

Vashtie kept the energy high with a dancehall-meets-hip hop set, making the celebration as dynamic as the collection itself.

Check out a few more party pix below:

With June Ambrose and Tracy Romulus

Emma Grede

Latto

For the occasion, I wore a look from Skims, along with Khaite boots and an Alexandre Akhalkatsishvili leather jacket!

Pieces from the Nike x Skims collection release on September 26th at Nike.com/NikeSkims, skims.com/NikeSkims, and select Nike + Skims retail locations, giving fashion lovers and fitness enthusiasts alike a chance to shop the highly anticipated line.

📸: Takii Nicole