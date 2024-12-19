Cardi B, Ciara, Lala, Teyana Taylor, Paris Hilton, and More Come Out to Celebrate Kim Kardashian’s Skims New York Flagship Opening !

The girls came out in style to celebrate Kim Kardashian’s Skims New York Flagship Opening!

Let’s get into their looks, shall we?

Kim Kardashian rolled through on a scooter due to a broken foot wearing custom Chrome Hearts, while best Ciara offset a black blazer with Paris Texas Mongolian boots:

Cardi B came to slay in a custom leopard trench, custom Louboutin pumps, and a Dolce & Gabbana x Skims corset:

Teyana Taylor bet on black in Schiaparelli:

Lala Anthony wore Y Project:

Paris Hilton kept it cute on Dolce & Gabbana x Skims and Stuart Weitzman accessories:

See even more fab arrivals below:

Who had your favorite look of the night?

Images: @DayHunch/Fresh Made It/Rowmel