Cardi B, Ciara, Lala, Teyana Taylor, Paris Hilton, and More Come Out to Celebrate Kim Kardashian’s Skims New York Flagship Opening !

The girls came out in style to celebrate Kim Kardashian’s Skims New York Flagship Opening!
Let’s get into their looks, shall we?
Kim Kardashian rolled through on a scooter due to a broken foot wearing custom Chrome Hearts, while best Ciara offset a black blazer with Paris Texas Mongolian boots:
Cardi B came to slay in a custom leopard trench, custom Louboutin pumps, and a Dolce & Gabbana x Skims corset:
Teyana Taylor bet on black in Schiaparelli:
Lala Anthony wore Y Project:
Paris Hilton kept it cute on Dolce & Gabbana x Skims and Stuart Weitzman accessories:
See even more fab arrivals below:
Who had your favorite look of the night?
Images: @DayHunch/Fresh Made It/Rowmel