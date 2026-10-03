Christophe Guillarme Spring 2027: Disco Glamour Meets Suspiria at Paris Fashion Week

Christophe Guillarme returned to his signature address — the same nightclub at 9 rue de Lappe in Bastille — for another Spring 2027 outing, this time drawing from the hypnotic world of Dario Argento’s “Suspiria.” Outside, the rain fell; inside, disco balls spun and the collection brought its own electric charge.

Christophe Guillarme Paris Fashion Show – Spring-Summer 2027 Collection ” Suspiria ” – PFW Paris Fashion Week – Balajo

The mood was Barbie-does-the-witching-hour: playful hair, saturated pastels, and a soundtrack of disco pulsing beneath the room’s baroque, cinematic lighting. Shirt dresses stood out throughout, some finished with sparkling embellishment and sheer tulle overlays, others built from softer sheeting with delicate detailing. Leaf-shaped embellishments recurred as a motif, while tailored suits caught the light in scattered crystals.

The more classic silhouettes were there too — butter yellow prom dresses, several embellished, many finished with ruffles — alongside a standout mint green Grecian gown in layered, fluid fabric.

Christophe Guillarme Paris Fashion Show – Spring-Summer 2027 Collection ” Suspiria ” – PFW Paris Fashion Week – Balajo

Christophe Guillarme Paris Fashion Show – Spring-Summer 2027 Collection ” Suspiria ” – PFW Paris Fashion Week – Balajo

Christophe Guillarme Paris Fashion Show – Spring-Summer 2027 Collection ” Suspiria ” – PFW Paris Fashion Week – Balajo

The palette moved through white, pink, yellow, lilac, champagne, red, peach, teal, and periwinkle, with looks falling mostly floor-length. Accessories leaned into the fantasy: jeweled sandals, bejeweled earrings, clutches, and what may be a new mini bag line rounding out the presentation.

Christophe Guillarme Paris Fashion Show – Spring-Summer 2027 Collection ” Suspiria ” – PFW Paris Fashion Week – Balajo

Christophe Guillarme Paris Fashion Show – Spring-Summer 2027 Collection ” Suspiria ” – PFW Paris Fashion Week – Balajo

Christophe Guillarme Paris Fashion Show – Spring-Summer 2027 Collection ” Suspiria ” – PFW Paris Fashion Week – Balajo

Glitter, satin, sequins, and mirrored surfaces enhanced the disco spirit throughout — proof that Guillarme’s world of mysterious, magnetic glamour is only getting more confident with each season.

Christophe Guillarme Paris Fashion Show – Spring-Summer 2027 Collection ” Suspiria ” – PFW Paris Fashion Week – Balajo

What do you think?

Watch our interview with the designer below: