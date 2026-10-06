agnès b. Spring/Summer 2027: Scenic Prints, Pink Leather, and Belted Denim Safari Suits at Paris Fashion Week

agnès b. presented its Spring/Summer 2027 womenswear collection at La Fab. during Paris Fashion Week, adding a new chapter to a house where fashion, art, and everyday life have always been intertwined. Agnès Troublé, who founded the brand in Paris in 1975, has built a parallel life as an art collector and patron, supporting artists alongside initiatives devoted to solidarity and environmental protection. Craftsmanship and French manufacturing remain at the core of the label, and this season, that sensibility translated into a quiet return to nature.

The collection’s most striking statement was a series of scenic prints depicting skies, mountains, and seas. A sheer blue halter dress faded from deep azure into drifting clouds, while a body-skimming tank dress captured a sky-meets-ocean horizon, paired with white oval sunglasses. A periwinkle snap-front cardigan, a nod to the house’s signature cardigan pression, was worn over a linen midi skirt printed with a sunlit landscape, and a mustard belted safari jacket topped a pleated skirt rendered in a desert-inspired print.

Florals arrived in spring fashion. A fuchsia leather jacket with snap closures was layered over a bougainvillea-print sheath dress and finished with red sandals and a canvas tote. Line-drawn tulips appeared on an orchid midi skirt worn with a black mesh crop top and a floppy hat, and again on a white mini skirt styled with a black sweater, a white Peter Pan collar, a slim belt, and over-the-knee socks. A pale green leaf-print dress with flared cuffs and a wide-brimmed sun hat offered a softer interpretation.

Elsewhere, the collection moved easily from the workday to the beach. A multicolor ikat check shirt was knotted over a matching bandeau and shorts, carried with a woven tote. A belted denim safari jacket and A-line skirt projected utility polish, while a sheer black ruffled blouse tied at the waist met cropped leather pants and a fringed bag. A swirling abstract-print halter dress with a green ribbon tie, a printed sleeveless blouse with black wide-leg trousers and fingerless gloves, and an updated take on the French bateau top rounded out the womenswear offering.

Menswear looks echoed the season’s ease, including a mint pullover shirt with white jeans and a stone linen jacket layered over a pinstripe shirt and trousers, anchored by a dark brown leather bag.

The palette spanned black, gray, teal, navy, pop pink, orange, lime, and gold, with hemlines ranging from mini to midi to ankle length. Accessories leaned practical yet playful: black totes, baseball caps, bandanas, floppy hats, flat loafers, striped sunglasses, and, in one poetic gesture, twigs carried down the runway. The show closed on black dresses with suggestive back details, a quietly seductive finale for a collection designed for the everyday French woman.

Check out some street style below: