Hollywood turned out in full force for a good cause. Baby2Baby is a Los Angeles nonprofit, led by co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, that provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing, and other basic necessities. The organization has distributed 850 million items over 15 years, serving more than one million children in over 400 cities nationwide. Its 2026 Gala, presented by Paul Mitchell, took place at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, where Andrew Garfield presented Demi Moore with the Giving Tree Award and the evening raised more than $20 million, a new record. Cardi B also performed, and the green carpet delivered some of the season’s most memorable looks.

Cardi B made one of the night’s boldest entrances in Tamara Ralph, an ivory chiffon halter gown with a plunging neckline, a gold and mother-of-pearl mosaic-embellished corset waist, and a draped skirt with a train. She completed the look with sheer ivory opera gloves and an oversized white ostrich feather hat. Kollin Carter styled the look, with hair by Tokyo Stylez and makeup by Erika La’ Pearl.

Olandria glowed in Pajtim Raci, a strapless gold column gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline covered in fan-shaped metallic embellishments and crystals. The Reismans styled her with diamond studs and voluminous black waves.

Kelly Rowland opted for Rami Al Ali, a champagne satin one-shoulder mermaid gown with a pleated off-the-shoulder drape, a front slit, and a sculptural ruffled train. A gold collar necklace, cream peep-toe sandals, and a sleek bob finished the look, styled by Wilford Lenov and Meloo Looks.

Ciara showed off her baby bump in custom Christian Cowan, a sheer black chiffon gown with black ostrich feather trim at the hips and cuffs and a full pleated skirt. She added an oversized pearl necklace, a silver cuff, a black headband, and a retro bouffant, styled by Marni.

Kerry Washington shimmered in Oscar de la Renta, a strapless gold beaded fringe column gown styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

Lauren London wore Zuleyha Kuru Couture, a black velvet mock-neck halter gown with a draped satin bow bodice and double thigh-high slits. Chrissy Teigen selected Raisa Vanessa, a strapless black velvet bodice with a sculptural bow over an ivory pearl-beaded fringe skirt, styled by Alana Mixon. Natasha Rothwell chose Naeem Khan, a black caftan gown with a crystal-embellished starburst collar.

See even more looks on our Instagram! Whose look was your fave?

Photos: Getty Images