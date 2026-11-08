2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala Best Dressed: Jordyn Woods, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Viola Davis, and Kim Kardashian in Gucci and Kylie Jenner in Ashi Studio Couture

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The stars came out in full force for the 15th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, where Hollywood’s biggest names posed among the museum’s iconic Urban Light installation. Gucci dominated the red carpet, dressing a lineup of A-listers, while couture moments added even more drama to the night. Here are our picks for the top 5 best dressed of the evening.

2 LACMA Art Film Gala Best Dressed


1. Jordyn Woods in Gucci


Jordyn Woods took our top spot in a chocolate brown Gucci column gown crafted from sparkling lace with a high mock neckline and long sleeves. The figure-hugging silhouette and subtle shimmer made for a sophisticated take on evening glamour, finished with sleek, center-parted hair and minimal jewelry.
2. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Gucci



Rosie Huntington-Whiteley delivered drama in a black Gucci gown with a sculpted standing collar, a dramatically open back, and a thigh-high slit punctuated by Interlocking G hardware. She completed the look with a sleek high ponytail, emerald drop earrings, and pointed black pumps.


3. Viola Davis in Gucci



Viola Davis posed alongside her husband, Julius Tennon, in a silver sequin-embellished one-shoulder Gucci gown with a draped neckline. She paired the shimmering look with a crystal clutch and her signature natural curls.
4. Kim Kardashian in Gucci

Kim Kardashian, styled by Law Roach, wore a burgundy sequin Gucci gown featuring a mock neckline, long sleeves, and side cutouts at the waist, flowing into a sweeping train. She kept her hair long and tousled with smoky eye makeup.


5. Kylie Jenner in Ashi Studio


Kylie Jenner rounded out our list in a metallic spotted halter gown from the Ashi Studio Fall Winter 2026 Couture collection, styled by Rose Grandquist and Makkaroo. The backless, body-skimming design was accented with a beaded tassel detail and paired with voluminous, glossy waves.


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Videos: John Pascarella

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