Blayzen Photos spied Image Architect Law Roach out in New York City wearing a custom tee emblazoned with the phrase “Made by Tyra.”

The subtly shady phrase references an ongoing battle between the two icons, which started when both judged looks on Project Runway Season 22. They famously sparred on the show, disagreeing on who was overstepping when critiquing a look:

Later, when asked about Tyra’s qualifications to judge a fashion competition, Law quipped, “Tyra is beautiful. She’s a model,” implying that while Tyra may know a thing or two about wearing clothes, she doesn’t necessarily possess the same expertise to critique them.

When asked to respond to Law, Tyra said, “I think the world saw Law Roach many years ago as an amazing stylist. I saw him as a star….I gave Law his first chance on television. I saw that. And I’m experiencing it first hand. I’m enjoying it. What’s good, Law?”

Law’s response? This t-shirt, which seems to give an exaggerated amount of credit to the Smize Queen.

Saucy! When we asked Law if he would be selling the shirt, he responded, “LOL, love you.” Not quite an answer, but keep it locked here for updates!

What do you think?

Images: Blayzen Photo