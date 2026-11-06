Met Gala 2027 Theme Revealed: “extraORDINARY” Will Spotlight Undercover, Comme des Garçons, Maison Margiela, and Bottega Veneta

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has officially announced the theme for The Costume Institute’s spring 2027 exhibition: “extraORDINARY: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday.” The Met Gala, fashion’s biggest night, will take place on Monday, May 3, 2027, with the exhibition opening to the public on May 9 and running through January 9, 2028, at The Met Fifth Avenue.

Curated by Andrew Bolton, Curator in Charge of The Costume Institute, the exhibition will explore how designers reimagine the clothes, objects, and materials of daily life. Think jeans, T-shirts, hoodies, and puffer coats, alongside paper, plastic, and metal, transformed through craftsmanship, construction, and conceptual wit. “The ordinary is never quite as simple as it appears,” Bolton said, noting that familiar pieces like jeans or a white shirt can carry the habits and memories of the people who wear them.

The show will open with looks from Jun Takahashi’s Fall Winter 2024 collection for Undercover, inspired in part by Wim Wenders’s film Perfect Days. From there, it will unfold across two main sections. “Familiar Forms” will examine reinventions of wardrobe staples, including jeans by Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Veneta, a shirt by Gianfranco Ferré, Marc Jacobs’s 1993 flannel for Perry Ellis, a biker jacket by Junya Watanabe, a look by Jonathan Anderson for Loewe, and a Moncler 1 Pierpaolo Piccioli ensemble.

“Common Matter” will focus on garments built from everyday materials and found objects, with highlights including a 1992 Comme des Garçons dress by Rei Kawakubo, pieces by Martin Margiela, Helmut Lang, and Issey Miyake, and a 2027 dress by Glenn Martens for Maison Margiela. The exhibition will close with Anrealage designs by Kunihiko Morinaga, which reimagine familiar garments around geometric shapes to question how clothing fits the body.

Recycling, upcycling, and reuse will run throughout the exhibition, raising conversations about value, sustainability, and how we care for our clothes. The exhibition design, by 1009, will even invite visitors to reflect on the outfits they arrive in.

The exhibition and Gala are made possible by Instagram, with major funding from Moncler and additional support from Condé Nast. Further details about the Gala, including co-chairs and the dress code, will be announced at a later date.

With a theme rooted in the everyday, we can’t wait to see how celebrities and their stylists elevate denim, tees, and found objects on the Met steps. Who do you think will nail the theme?

Source: The Metropolitan Museum of Art