Cardi B arrived at Billboard Canada’s Women in Music 2026 event in Toronto, where she was honored with Billboard Canada’s first-ever Global Woman of the Year Award.

For the occasion, the rapper wore a Ma Quinn Fall 2025 halter mermaid gown featuring a sculpted hourglass bodice in a painterly floral print and a dramatic skirt composed of hand-cut petals that cascaded into a sweeping train. The brand describes the silhouette as a living canvas, with its petals and structured form meant to capture both autumn’s decay and its rebirth.

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Cardi completed the look with a voluminous curly updo and soft glam, and grabbed a pic with Summer Walker, who also won an award at the event.

Did Cardi B deliver a winning look for her big night? Let us know your thoughts.

Photo credit: CBC Music