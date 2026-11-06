Ye’s Kids, 2 Chainz, and Monica Turn Out for Yeezy Season 01 in Los Angeles, Where Sculpted Molded Stiletto Boots Steal the Show

Ye has returned with a new chapter for his brand, presenting the Yeezy Season 01 collection in Los Angeles surrounded by family and friends. His children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm were by his side for the occasion, posing with their father in coordinating neutral looks.

Famous faces including 2 Chainz, Monica, and Kid Cudi also turned out to show their support from the crowd, making the presentation feel as much like a personal celebration as a fashion moment.

The collection leaned into the utility-driven aesthetic that has long defined Ye’s design language. Oversized, structured silhouettes were rendered in muted neutrals and faded earthy hues, with pieces layered for a lived-in, functional feel. True to form, branding was nowhere to be found, allowing shape, texture, and proportion to take center stage.

Ye dressed the part in a black leather half-zip pullover, matching leather trousers cinched with a gold tiger belt buckle, and black lace-up combat boots.

While the clothing delivered familiar Yeezy codes, the footwear quickly emerged as the collection’s breakout moment. The standout style is a knee-high boot with a sharply pointed toe and slim stiletto heel, crafted with a seamless, molded construction that hugs the leg like a second skin. Its matte, semi-translucent finish gives the boot an almost sculptural quality, reading more like an object than a traditional shoe.

The boots were shown in a gradient of neutral shades, from frosted white and cream to mocha and black, mirroring the collection’s earth-toned palette. Their minimalist, logo-free design continues Ye’s longstanding approach to footwear, where innovation lives in form and material rather than embellishment.

Yeezy footwear has historically driven conversation and demand, and these molded stiletto boots look poised to follow suit. Would you wear them?

Photos: @whatisyewearing



