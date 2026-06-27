North West Gives Main Character Energy at Vetements Show with Ice Blue Hair, Piercings, and All Black Gothic Look

North West is not here to blend in.

Vendetta Daillly

The 11-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made a bold appearance at the Vetements show during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, arriving in a fully committed gothic look that turned heads inside and out.

North wore an oversized black Vetements logo long-sleeve top with gothic lettering across the chest, paired with a black pleated mini skirt and sheer black tights. She accessorized with spiked collar details at the neckline, studded cuffs, and statement earrings, finishing the look with dramatic chain-link knee-high boots. Her blue twin-tail pigtail wig and striking eye makeup — complete with bold liner and rhinestone accents — completed the head-to-toe aesthetic.

The young style star was also spotted alongside fellow show attendees, fully holding her own in one of fashion’s most avant-garde settings. At an age when most kids are still finding their footing, North West is already navigating the front rows of Paris Fashion Week with ease — and clearly on her own terms.