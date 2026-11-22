The other night, I had the pleasure of emceeing The Doll Foundation’s 2026 Model of the Year Awards and “The Art of Becoming” fashion show in Houston alongside founder Qiana James. It was an evening that blended fashion with purpose, and I was honored to be part of it.
Together, we celebrated eight honorees, including Model of a Lifetime honoree Jane B. Wagner, before Christian Siriano’s designs hit the runway. The show helped raise support for the foundation’s programs serving seniors and caregivers.
Qiana founded The Doll Foundation in honor of her late grandmother, affectionately known as “Mama Doll,” to provide education, resources, and support to seniors and the people who care for them. The foundation also gives family caregivers a much-needed chance to rest through its respite program, recognizing that those who give so much of themselves deserve care too.
One of my favorite parts of the evening was sitting down with caregivers and members of The Doll Foundation to hear their stories. Their dedication was a powerful reminder of why this work matters. Thank you, Qiana, for having me.
For the occasion, I wore a dress by Albina Dyla from The Ivy Showroom.