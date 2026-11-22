The other night, I had the pleasure of emceeing The Doll Foundation’s 2026 Model of the Year Awards and “The Art of Becoming” fashion show in Houston alongside founder Qiana James. It was an evening that blended fashion with purpose, and I was honored to be part of it.

Together, we celebrated eight honorees, including Model of a Lifetime honoree Jane B. Wagner, before Christian Siriano’s designs hit the runway. The show helped raise support for the foundation’s programs serving seniors and caregivers.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 20: Rochelle Deiso, Claire Sulmers, and Sasha Libby on stage during 2026 Model Of The Year Awards on November 20, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for The Doll Foundation)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 20: Vanessa Agudelo, Claire Sulmers, and Sasha Libby on stage during 2026 Model Of The Year Awards on November 20, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for The Doll Foundation)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 20: Claire Sulmers, Gianni Avalos, and Sasha Libby on stage during 2026 Model Of The Year Awards on November 20, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for The Doll Foundation)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 20: Claire Sulmers, Jacqueline Kinloch, and Sasha Libby on stage during 2026 Model Of The Year Awards on November 20, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for The Doll Foundation)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 20: Lukkaew Srasrisuwan, Claire Sulmers, and Sasha Libby on stage during 2026 Model Of The Year Awards on November 20, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for The Doll Foundation)

Qiana founded The Doll Foundation in honor of her late grandmother, affectionately known as “Mama Doll,” to provide education, resources, and support to seniors and the people who care for them. The foundation also gives family caregivers a much-needed chance to rest through its respite program, recognizing that those who give so much of themselves deserve care too.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 20: Qiana Joi James, Claire Sulmers, and guest on stage during 2026 Model Of The Year Awards on November 20, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for The Doll Foundation)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 20: Claire Sulmers on stage during 2026 Model Of The Year Awards on November 20, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for The Doll Foundation)

One of my favorite parts of the evening was sitting down with caregivers and members of The Doll Foundation to hear their stories. Their dedication was a powerful reminder of why this work matters. Thank you, Qiana, for having me.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 20: Harriet Gertner, Claire Sulmers, Jane B. Wagner, Qiana James, and Sasha Libby on stage during 2026 Model Of The Year Awards on November 20, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for The Doll Foundation)

For the occasion, I wore a dress by Albina Dyla from The Ivy Showroom.

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Support the Doll Foundation and learn more at www.dollfoundation.org

Photo credit: .lakai._/Mark Gunter for Getty