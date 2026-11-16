Marketing agency The A List and WireImage marked 25 years with a joint anniversary celebration at The A List in Beverly Hills, and three Hollywood heavyweights delivered three distinct takes on evening dressing.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 13: Viola Davis attends The A List & WireImage 25th Anniversary Party at The A List on November 13, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for WI)

Viola Davis opted for understated elegance in Violante Nessi, an eggplant jersey sleeveless dress with a V-neckline, a corseted waist, and a draped asymmetric skirt. She layered a black double-breasted Aritzia blazer over the look and finished with gold square earrings, gold bangles, and black suede pumps. Elizabeth Stewart styled the actress.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 13: (L-R) Regina King and Ashlee Margolis attend The A List & WireImage 25th Anniversary Party at The A List on November 13, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for WI)

Regina King turned up the heat in Rowen Rose Fall 2026, a red jersey collared dress with a plunging button front and a slim belt with a gold buckle. Fringe cascaded from the cuffs and skirt, adding movement with every step. She completed the look with tortoiseshell pointed pumps and glamorous vintage waves.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 13: Jodie Turner-Smith attends The A List & WireImage 25th Anniversary Party at The A List on November 13, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for WI)

Jodie Turner-Smith embraced drama in Fanci Club Fall 2026, a burgundy velvet corset with black beaded embellishments and a ribbon tie at the neck, paired with a matching beaded mini skirt and voluminous burgundy shearling capelet sleeves. Black Giuseppe Zanotti ankle-strap sandals and long cascading curls rounded out the look.

The trio posed together inside the celebration, a fitting moment for an evening honoring a quarter century of celebrity imagery.

Photos: Courtesy of the A List/Kevin Mazur/Randy Shropshire/WireImage