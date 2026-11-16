Marketing agency The A List and WireImage marked 25 years with a joint anniversary celebration at The A List in Beverly Hills, and three Hollywood heavyweights delivered three distinct takes on evening dressing.
Viola Davis opted for understated elegance in Violante Nessi, an eggplant jersey sleeveless dress with a V-neckline, a corseted waist, and a draped asymmetric skirt. She layered a black double-breasted Aritzia blazer over the look and finished with gold square earrings, gold bangles, and black suede pumps. Elizabeth Stewart styled the actress.
Regina King turned up the heat in Rowen Rose Fall 2026, a red jersey collared dress with a plunging button front and a slim belt with a gold buckle. Fringe cascaded from the cuffs and skirt, adding movement with every step. She completed the look with tortoiseshell pointed pumps and glamorous vintage waves.
Jodie Turner-Smith embraced drama in Fanci Club Fall 2026, a burgundy velvet corset with black beaded embellishments and a ribbon tie at the neck, paired with a matching beaded mini skirt and voluminous burgundy shearling capelet sleeves. Black Giuseppe Zanotti ankle-strap sandals and long cascading curls rounded out the look.
The trio posed together inside the celebration, a fitting moment for an evening honoring a quarter century of celebrity imagery.
Photos: Courtesy of the A List/Kevin Mazur/Randy Shropshire/WireImage