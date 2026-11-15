Love is in the air, and Kendra G is back to help singles find their perfect match! The media personality and modern-day matchmaker, affectionately known as “Kupid with a K,” returns with season two of her hit dating series, Dating Download, premiering Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 5 PM ET on OWN’s YouTube channel and social platforms. The new season features 10 episodes filled with entertaining personalities, unexpected connections, and candid conversations about modern romance.

The premise? Singles are paired with potential partners who check all their boxes, whether they’re searching for a provider, an entrepreneur, or someone who matches their ambition. But chemistry doesn’t always follow a checklist! After each date, participants must decide whether to “Download” their match and explore the connection or “Delete” and move on. With episodes titled “A Retired Hot Girl Seeking A Husband” and “50, Fabulous and Done Wasting Time,” viewers can expect plenty of laughs, surprises, and relatable dating dilemmas.

After a successful 20-year broadcasting career, including 15 years in Chicago radio, Kendra G transformed her popular Instagram matchmaking sessions into a growing digital dating empire, complete with her own Kendra G Singles platform. Now, she’s continuing her mission of helping singles find meaningful connections through Dating Download, produced by Content.23 and Pauline Malcolm-Thornton’s BrandStory Architech. New episodes premiere every Wednesday at 5 PM ET. Follow Kendra G on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/kendragmedia for updates!