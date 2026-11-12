FGM Bespoke Fur Your Eyes Only Private Show: Luxe Fox, Mink, and Statement Furs Take Over St. Louis

FGM Bespoke brought high glamour to St. Louis with Fur Your Eyes Only, an exclusive private fashion show celebrating luxury fur. Hosted by media personality Kendra G and co-hosted by Queen Mocha Latte, the evening drew a stylish crowd for a night of runway looks, live entertainment, and plenty of fur.

Claire Sulmers, Cortez Smith, Furry Godmother TIara Peach, Kendra G, Mickey Boom

The runway showcased the breadth of the FGM Bespoke collection. Highlights included a powder blue fox jacket draped over a ruched ruffle-hem dress, a plush peach shearling coat, a hooded ivory fur bomber styled with light-wash denim and white platform boots, and floor-sweeping bleached mink trenches in cream and blush finished with silver fox collars. Menswear made its mark with a red and ivory fur varsity jacket, while a burgundy fur crop paired with spiraled ivory fox trousers and a feathery white coat layered over black leather added drama.

Guests matched the energy of the runway, arriving in denim on denim, crystal-embellished pieces, and statement furs of their own.

Singer Mykel Kennedi brought hometown flavor to the evening with a performance, complete with a friend serving as her hype man and backup dancer.

For the occasion, I wore an FGM Bespoke cardigan, with a last-minute arrival that turned into a memorable moment.

After receiving my outfit at 7 p.m., I arrived at 7:43 p.m., just after the show had begun, and made my way to my seat by crashing the runway!

My makeup was done by Kayla Shae and her hair by Mrs. Ronyea, both of St. Louis.

The evening marked another milestone for FGM Bespoke founder Tiara Peach, whose brand continues to bring elevated fur design to clients across the country.

Claire Sulmers, Cortez Smith, Kendra G, Tiara Peach of FGM Bespoke

What do you think?

To have FBD cover your event or to have me wear your brand, email Book@clairesulmers.com

Photos: Obreezy | Video: Claire Sulmers