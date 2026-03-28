Claire’s Life: The Tyrese vs. Tank Verzuz with Mona Scott Young, Lala Milan, Linda Luna, and More!

Yep, that’s me—you’re probably wondering how I ended up here. The short answer? Mona Scott-Young.

I pulled up to the Tank vs. Tyrese Verzuz and connected with Comedian Lala Milan and publicist Linda Luna, just planning to enjoy the show. Next thing I know, Mona, who manages Tyrese and was involved in the production of the show, spotted us in the crowd and graciously invited us on stage. Apparently they needed some seat fillers? Who knows. It was an unexpected yet fun surprise.

The Verzus itself had lots of highlights and fun moments, from Tyrese kicking off his set with Chingy for “Calling me Back,” to learning that Tank is the creative genius behind hits like Aaliyah’s song “Come Over,” and “Regret,” which Letoya Luckett came to perform. Tank even brought out Jamie Foxx! Tank and Tyrese went hit for hit, delivering a mix of nostalgia and crowd favorites that kept the audience engaged throughout.

Honestly, it was hard for me to pick a favorite. Who do you think won?

As for me, the Moral of the story: stay ready so you don’t have to get ready.

Blazer: Fashion Nova. Jeans: Glitz and Glamour. Heels: Voyette lee. Bag: Flore K NY. Hat: Ruslan Baginskiy

📸: Calligrafist Photography