Fashion Advice for Breeders’ Cup 2026

Photo by Godisable Jacob

There are few more popular events on the horse racing calendar than the Breeders’ Cup. The two-day season-ending championships will settle scores in the respective divisions that have been running throughout the year, while European and Japanese raiders will be in action in the hope of winning multi-million dollar purses.

Betting on the event is incredibly popular, with the latest odds for the standout races available here: https://www.twinspires.com/breeders-cup/odds/

For those lucky enough to be attending this year, there will be huge matchups on track, headlined by the clash between Forever Young and Sovereignty in the Breeders’ Cup Classic. But, as well as assessing the horses in action, the two-day meeting is also a hugely popular fashion event in the calendar for most.

What is the Breeders’ Cup Dress Code?

Just like many of the major meetings on the horse racing schedule, there will be strict dress codes that visitors must adhere to at the Breeders’ Cup. The strictest of all will come in the Clubhouse enclosure, as men must wear tailored suits, collared shirts and a necktie.

In the same enclosure, women must wear either a dress, a top and skirt combo, or a jumpsuit that falls below the knee. The Paddock enclosure is slightly more lenient, with a business casual approach taken.

For average fans that are attending the meeting and have trackside or general admission tickets, there are no strict formal dress codes. However, a smart casual or business attire is strong encouraged.

Prohibited Items

As well as having strict dress codes in place, visitors must also take note of what items of clothing are prohibited. In the Clubhouse and Paddock Buildings, this includes denim items, shorts and athletic wear.

Furthermore, flip flops and clothing with offensive material are categorically banned. Novelty items are also banned in both enclosures, including sashes and items common for stag or hen dos such as signs and banners.

Women’s Fashion Tips

The Breeders’ Cup is a big two-day fashion event for women, meaning that outfits have likely been planned months in advance for those that are attending. Dresses and suits will be the most popular option, especially the latter with cooler temperatures expected for Lexington in late October.

A go-to for many experienced visitors include tailored pantsuits or chic matching blazer sets. These are typically in solid or neutral bases, which work best to show off bold accessories.

Due to the time of the year, many will opt for autumn and jewel tones, with popular colors including forest green, royal purple and gold and yellow. The latter options rank among the most popular due to being the official colors of the Breeders’ Cup.

No women’s outfit for the Breeders’ Cup is complete without a signature piece of headwear. Popular options include a tailored fedora, a sculpted fascinator, and felt hats.

After putting together the outfit, it is the important decision of selected footwear. Getting to and from Keeneland requires walking across grass, meaning that stilettos should be overlooked in favour of more comfortable options such as block heels, leather boots, and wedges.

Men’s Fashion Tips

The fashion options are slightly reduced for male visitors, as shorts and jeans are both prohibited. Therefore, the vast majority of those in attendance will opt to wear smart trousers, with a collared shirt. For those attending Future Stars Friday, it is important to note that it is themed ‘PurpleFriday’.

Therefore, outfits on the day are often complimented with a purple jacket, or at the very least a purple pocket square. Friday is typically a more casual day at the track, with the vast majority of visitors stepping up their fashion efforts for Championships Saturday. On the Saturday, the majority of men will wear two or three-piece suits, typically incorporating autumn shades and tweed textures.

As it is the Breeders’ Cup, official colors of the event such as purple and yellow are common for tie and pocket squares. Footwear is the final consideration for the men, with smart shoes or comfortable leather boots being a preferred option, depending on how well the respective option suits the outfit.

Any suit can also be rounded off with a piece of headwear, with a classic fedora being a popular option at any U.S. track. However, for those looking to fit in with the local traditions, classic Western and Cowboy hats are also an option.

Essential Items to Remember

After putting together a perfect outfit for the day at the Breeders’ Cup, it is important to remember any other essential items. Among these include sunglasses and sun protection, as a day at the event involves being outside in the sun for hours on end.

Cash and cards will also be required to make bets on track, while portable phone chargers are also a must to ensure that you can make your selection on mobile betting apps, as well as getting pictures in your finest outfits.