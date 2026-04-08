Beyonce Stuns in Ivory Silk Zimmermann and Custom White LaQuan Smith at Cécred Event in Los Angeles + Blue Ivy in New Arrivals and Ms. Tina in Nadine Merabi

At her Cécred event in Los Angeles, Beyoncé embraced a refined neutral palette, stepping out in an ivory look from Zimmermann’s Fall 2026 collection. Styled by Ty Hunter, her ensemble featured a silky, draped dress layered beneath a structured double-breasted blazer, complete with a coordinating scarf detail. The tonal ivory-on-ivory styling delivered a polished and cohesive effect, balancing softness with tailored precision.

The look echoed the Zimmermann runway, where ivory suiting was paired with delicate lace underpinnings, blending masculine structure with feminine texture. Beyoncé’s interpretation translated that vision into a more streamlined, event-ready moment, maintaining the collection’s interplay of fluid silk and sharp tailoring.

Later in the evening, she changed into a custom white LaQuan Smith design, offering a more sculpted silhouette with a sleek, body-contouring fit. In the look, she posed with guests including Sydney Barros, Monaleo, and Kalen Allen, as well as Tina Knowles, continuing the monochromatic theme while shifting into a more form-fitting and modern aesthetic.

It was inspired by this runway look, rendered in hushed tones:

Together, all ensembles highlighted a focused study in ivory and white dressing—merging softness, structure, and precision through Fall 2026 design.

📸: IG/Reproduction