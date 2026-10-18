The 10 Best Dressed Stars at the 2026 Academy Museum Gala: Jessica Biel in Tamara Ralph, Teyana Taylor in Schiaparelli, Kim Kardashian in Vintage Balenciaga, And More!

Hollywood turned out for the sixth annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, and the red carpet delivered couture, archival pieces, and plenty of statement-making silhouettes. This event might have rivaled the Met Gala with the looks and star power!

There were dozens of looks, but here are the 10 best dressed stars of the night, based on your likes!

1. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake: 13,100 Likes

Jessica Biel arrived alongside Justin Timberlake wearing Tamara Ralph Fall 2027 Couture. The black velvet halter gown featured a feathered neckline and matching feathered stole, a thigh-high slit, and a sweeping train.

2. Teyana Taylor in Schiaparelli: 9,548 Likes

Teyana Taylor wore Schiaparelli Fall 2027 Couture, featuring a sculpted powder blue anatomical bustier paired with a column skirt embellished with three-dimensional florals that faded into gold. She finished the look with nude pumps.

3. Janelle Monáe in Robert Wun: 9,172 Likes

Janelle Monáe wore a Robert Wun cobalt sequin gown with a sculptural butterfly wing, sheer opera gloves, and a butterfly hair accent.

4. ASAP Rocky in Chanel: 5,033 Likes

ASAP Rocky wore a Chanel black shawl-lapel tuxedo with a white band-collar shirt and a jeweled camellia brooch. He carried a sculptural spiked minaudière with turquoise drop tassels.

5. Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga: 5,003 Likes

Kim Kardashian wore a vintage Balenciaga strapless column gown with a draped blush satin bodice, ivory soutache embroidery, and a sweeping bow train. She accessorized with a diamond choker and earrings, and was styled by Law Roach.

6. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend in Andrew Kwon and Valentino: 3,652 likes

Chrissy Teigen wore Andrew Kwon, a pale blue off-the-shoulder pleated gown with crystal-embellished sculptural trim. John Legend wore a Valentino navy jacquard belted tuxedo jacket with a tasseled sash.

7. Law Roach in Gaurav Gupta: 3,300 Likes

Law Roach wore a Gaurav Gupta black velvet suit with embroidered shoulder detailing, paired with a vintage 1998 Philip Treacy feathered headpiece.

8. Pamela Anderson in Carolina Herrera: 2,985 Likes

Pamela Anderson wore Carolina Herrera, pairing a crisp white button-down shirt with a mint organza bow-waist ball skirt and train. She carried a matching satin clutch.

9. Nia Long in Margiela: 2,931 Likes

Nia Long wore a Margiela black satin cowl-neck gown topped with a feathered bolero, finished with statement jeweled drop earrings.

10. Kendall Jenner in Valentino: 2,699 Likes

Kendall Jenner wore a custom Valentino strapless gown in contrasting black and white polka dots, featuring an oversized draped bow at the hip and a thigh-high slit. She paired the look with polka dot pumps.

Who was your best dressed?

Photos and Video: JPASC24, Getty Images