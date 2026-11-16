The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony brought music legends and their guests to the red carpet, and four stars delivered looks that ranged from archival glamour to rock-ready tailoring.

Remy Ma reached into the archives for vintage Roberto Cavalli Spring 2002, a silk halter gown with a cowl neckline in a leopard and croc-effect print, finished with tiered chiffon ruffles at the hem. She kept the accessories polished with silver hoops, a diamond bracelet, and sleek straight hair.

Gwen Stefani arrived alongside No Doubt bandmate Tony Kanal wearing Christian Siriano Fall 2026, a sheer black mesh long-sleeve gown draped in gold and silver chains with a crystal collar, layered over fishnets. Her platinum-and-black two-tone bob completed the look, while Kanal wore a navy suit with a white shirt, navy tie, white pocket square, and black loafers.

Queen Latifah brought varsity cool to the carpet in a Thom Browne black pebbled leather bomber with the brand’s signature 4-Bar stripes and striped rib trim. She layered the jacket over a crisp white longline shirt and black trousers, finishing with silver hoops and honey-blonde waves.

Lily Collins supported her father Phil Collins, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for the second time. She wore Chloé Fall 2026, an oversized glen plaid blazer over a pale blue shirt with an embroidered floral bib, cinched with a silver western belt and paired with red leather straight-leg pants and black pointed loafers. A sleek bob finished the look.

Photos: Getty Images, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame