Best Dressed at the 2026 BET Awards: Teyana Taylor, Olandria, Tems, and More Deliver Unforgettable Fashion Moments

The 2026 BET Awards delivered one of the most memorable red carpets in recent memory. From archival fashion moments to custom creations, the night was a masterclass in celebrity dressing. Read on for the most attention grabbing looks, based on your likes:

In no particular order…

Muni Long in Sergio Hudson

Muni Long made a statement in a pool blue Sergio Hudson Collection sequin gown that hugged every curve. She posed with her beau Akeem Ali, who seemed to love how she looked in it. Whether it was his stare or her style, the look was sleek, polished, and undeniably red carpet-ready.

Nia Long and Jafaar Jackson

Nia Long posed with Michael Movie co-star Jaafar Jackson wearing a simple brown slip gown by Kulson. Jaafar matched her fly in a flattering suit, which ensured they both served.

Queen Latifah in Kilian Kerner

Queen Latifah brought her signature regal energy to the carpet in a Kilian Kerner sculptural black textured coat, dramatically draped over her shoulders. The look was bold, architectural, and unmistakably hers — proof that decades into her career, the Queen still knows exactly how to command a room.

Eva Marcille in Muehleder

Eva Marcille debuted a new chic short blonde cut, which was the perfect accent to her bright green Muehleder mini dress. Gold bangles, long legs, and snake print lace up sandals secured her spot as one of the best dressed women of the night.

Latto in Lily Phellera

New mom Latto arrived in a sheer black corset gown by Lily Phellera, complete with a dramatic feather stole. The look was gothic, glamorous, and entirely her own. The snap back is on 10!

Marsai Martin in Salih Balta

Marsai Martin proved she’s all grown up in a Salih Balta FW26 RTW gown, featuring an off-shoulder black leather corset bodice and a sheer, ruched skirt with a dramatic train. The look was sultry and sophisticated, a fitting evolution for the actress and producer who continues to redefine her style on her own terms.

Olandria in Yellow Theophilio

Olandria was a vision in yellow Theophilio, the New York-based brand known for its vibrant, culturally rooted designs. The look felt fresh and joyful against the BET Awards backdrop.

Kayla Nicole in Sergio Hudson

Kayla Nicole brought effortless glamour to the carpet, proving once again why she’s become a fixture among the night’s best dressed. Her Sergio Hudson look balanced polish and sex appeal in equal measure, a combination that has become something of a signature for the model and media personality.

Tems in Brown Luis de Javier

Tems wore a custom brown Luis de Javier halter-neck gown featuring a dramatic feathered skirt that cascaded to the floor. The Nigerian superstar looked every inch the global fashion force she has become.

Teyana Taylor in Stephane Rolland Haute Couture

The night’s Icon Award recipient, Teyana Taylor, arrived in a burgundy Stephane Rolland SS 2026 Haute Couture ball gown with a dramatic sculpted ruffle skirt. It was one of the most talked-about looks of the evening — and rightfully so.

Claire Sulmers in Shadiat Alasooke

Fashion Bomb Daily founder and CEO Claire Sulmers wore a look by Nigerian designer Shadiat Alasooke, a choice that spoke to her longstanding commitment to celebrating Black designers on the world stage.

Doechii in Dsquared2

Doechii pulled from the archives in an archival brown Dsquared2 crochet cutout gown with a dramatic train. The look was daring, editorial, and perfectly on brand for one of music’s most fearless artists.

Janet Jackson in Tupac

Janet Jackson paid tribute to her late friend Tupac Shakur in a look that stopped the internet. It was one of the most emotionally resonant fashion moments of the night — a reminder that style, at its best, tells a story.

The 2026 BET Awards proved that Black excellence extends well beyond the stage. From archival pulls to custom couture, this year’s carpet was one for the books.

Who had your favorite look from the night?

Videos: Chastity Morgan