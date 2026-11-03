2026 CFDA Awards Red Carpet: Keke Palmer in Vintage Bob Mackie, Megan Thee Stallion in Custom Kim Shui, Lupita Nyong’o in GapStudio by Zac Posen + Our Interview Highlights

Fashion’s biggest names gathered in New York City for the CFDA Awards presented by Amazon Fashion, an evening celebrating the best in American design. Fashion Bomb Daily was on the carpet to capture the looks and catch up with the night’s stars.

Keke Palmer delivered one of the evening’s most talked-about moments in a one-of-a-kind vintage Bob Mackie custom couture gown from Timeless Vixen. The champagne beaded halter cutout design was originally created for Raquel Welch, who wore it on Cher’s show in 1975 to perform “I’m a Woman.” The museum-quality piece had never been on the market, and its appearance carried added significance following the designer’s recent passing.

Megan Thee Stallion arrived in a custom burgundy beaded cutout halter mermaid gown by Kim Shui with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, styled by Isiah Ahmad. Coco Jones also championed the designer in a red floral print chiffon halter gown with a corseted waist and thigh-high slit from the Kim Shui Spring 2027 collection.

GapStudio by Zac Posen made a strong showing on the carpet. Lupita Nyong’o, styled by Micaela Erlanger, wore a custom red twist-front cropped tee and column maxi skirt, carrying a denim jacket.

Demi Moore opted for a denim halter corset gown from the line.

Elsewhere, Allison Janney posed alongside Christian Siriano in his fuchsia mock-neck gown with dramatic satin cape sleeves, and Pamela Anderson wore a black feather-trimmed halter column dress by Carolina Herrera. Designer Michelle Ochs wore her own creation, a custom black column gown with an embellished sash and thigh-high slit by Ochs Studio.

Below are some of our interview highlights from the carpet.

Rachel Scott, winner of the CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year award, shared a powerful message with up-and-coming creatives: “Don’t forget that this space was not made for you, so ignore all the people who try to put you down.”

Brandy looked like a Black Barbie in Sergio Hudson Spring 2027.

Celebrity stylist Law Roach (in Luar) revealed that confidence is his number one red carpet rule. Monica (In Cult Gaia) used her moment on the carpet to advocate for peace.

Azzy Milan attended her first CFDA Awards in custom Wiederhoeft and offered advice for anyone looking to grow their platform: “Stay consistent, you’re never spamming enough! You can post as much as you want to.” Be sure to check out her new show, Girls Night In, on BET.

Tinashe stopped by with designer Christopher John Rogers, and the singer reminded fans to download her latest song, “Flashback.”

Olandria joined designer Brandon Blackwood and model Awen Chuol for a conversation on the carpet.

Naomi Osaka looked gorgeous in custom Claire Sulliven, and said her clothes help her express her personality.

Chloe Bailey stopped by in Christian Siriano and teased her new Christmas single!

And I was in the building! I wore an Adao Bigogo top, and Norma Kamali skirt and shoes from Fashion Bomb Daily shop to the festivities.



Whose look is your favorite?

Photos: Getty Images, CFDA | Video: Claire Sulmers for Fashion Bomb Daily



