From New York Runways To LA Lights: The Evolution Of The Bomb Fashion Show

Claire Sulmers with Nene Leakes (l) & Vivica A. Fox (r)

For more than two decades, Fashion Bomb Daily has documented the designers, celebrities and style innovators shaping multicultural fashion. With The Bomb Fashion Show, founder and CEO Claire Sulmers transformed that editorial mission into a live experience, creating a runway where emerging designers could present their work before consumers, industry leaders and tastemakers.

Now, Sulmers is setting the stage for a new chapter.

On October 14, The Bomb Fashion Show will make its Los Angeles debut ahead of L.A. Fashion Week. Presented by Cadillac, the West Coast edition will bring Fashion Bomb Daily’s signature mix of fashion, culture and community to a city known for red-carpet glamour, entertainment and boundary-pushing personal style.

But let’s take a trip down memory lane. Established in 2020 and making its live runway debut during New York Fashion Week in 2021, The Bomb Fashion Show was created to help close fashion’s representation gap. It has since evolved into an annual celebration of multicultural design, celebrity style and unapologetic self-expression, welcoming hundreds of guests each season.

Click through for a look back at the show’s beginnings and most defining moments.