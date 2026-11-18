Art, fashion, and culture converge in Miami during Art Basel—and your event deserves to be part of the conversation. Fashion Bomb Daily is available for event coverage and custom brand partnerships, bringing our editorial perspective to the launches, pop-ups, and celebrations shaping Miami Art Week.

To book Fashion Bomb Daily to cover your event, email events@fashionbombdaily.com.

From an intimate collection preview to a statement-making brand activation, we help bring your event beyond the guest list. Our coverage highlights the details that tell your story: the fashion, the people, the creative vision, and the moments worth sharing.

Put Your Brand in Front of Our Fashion Community

Hosting an event is only the beginning. Sharing its story gives audiences who could not attend an opportunity to discover your brand and join the conversation.

Fashion Bomb Daily offers coverage opportunities that can include social media posts, recap videos, photography, interviews, and editorial features on FashionBombDaily.com. Packages are tailored to your event, brand goals, and desired deliverables.

Whether you are unveiling a collection, celebrating a collaboration, or introducing a new concept, let’s create content that gives people a reason to take a closer look.

What You Can Book Us For

We welcome inquiries for:

Fashion presentations and collection launches

Brand activations and immersive experiences

Pop-ups and shopping events

Art exhibitions and gallery receptions

Private dinners and cocktail parties

Ambassador opportunities and custom partnerships

Have something else in mind? Share your vision, and we can discuss a package that fits.

Let’s Cover Your Art Basel Event

Make Fashion Bomb Daily part of your Miami Art Week plans. Email events@fashionbombdaily.com with your event date, time, location, a brief description, and the coverage you have in mind. Include your budget and any specific deliverables so we can provide a tailored proposal.

Let’s make something bomb!