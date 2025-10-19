Claire’s Life: Attending Shoes for a Cure in Miami with Craig Robins, Desert Horse-Grant, Jimmy Graham, and More!

I recently flew to Miami, and on my very first night, I was thrilled to receive an invitation to Shoes for a Cure, a philanthropic event making waves in the Miami Design District this weekend to raise funds for breast cancer research.

Jimmy Graham, Craig Robins, Claire Sulmers, Desert Horse-Grant

Hosted by the Fashion Footwear Charitable Foundation, Shoes for a Cure brought together over 20 luxury brands—including Tom Ford, Valentino, Ferragamo, and Sevan Biçakçi—for a meaningful weekend of fashion and fundraising. A percentage of proceeds from sales will benefit the Braman Family Breast Cancer Institute at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System.

The festivities kicked off with a private dinner at Mother Wolf restaurant in collaboration with Chef Evan Funke (the food was FANTASTIC!). The evening gathered Miami’s finest—including Craig Robins, Desert Horse-Grant, Jimmy Graham, Marcel Anderson, and other local tastemakers—for a night filled with conversation, compassion, and community. Guests enjoyed a curated dining experience, followed by a silent auction featuring one-of-a-kind pieces and exclusive experiences, all to support ongoing breast cancer research and awareness.

Desert Horse-Grant, Claire Sulmers, Kimberly Marshall, Brenda Freeman, Marcel Anderson

Miami marks the first stop on this year’s Shoes for a Cure initiative, which will continue in New York next week with a five-day charity shoe sale at Chelsea Market, preceded by a kickoff event at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Originally founded by Jerome and Jodi Fisher in 1994 as Shoes on Sale in Central Park, the initiative has raised millions of dollars for breast cancer research over the past three decades.

It was an honor to attend and represent Fashion Bomb Daily at such a purposeful event where style met substance—proving once again that fashion can truly be a force for good.

📸: Getty / Luxe Recruiting & Consulting























































Title:Claire’s Life: Attending Shoes for a Cure in Miami with Craig Robins, Sandi, and MoreArticle:I recently flew to Miami, and on my very first night, I was thrilled to receive an invitation to Shoes for a Cure, a philanthropic event making waves in the Miami Design District this weekend to raise funds for breast cancer research.Hosted by the Fashion Footwear Charitable Foundation, Shoes for a Cure brought together over 20 luxury brands—including Tom Ford, Valentino, Ferragamo, and Sevan Biçakçi—for a meaningful weekend of fashion and fundraising. A percentage of proceeds from sales will benefit the Braman Family Breast Cancer Institute at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System.The festivities kicked off with a private dinner at Mother Wolf restaurant in collaboration with Chef Evan Funke. The evening gathered Miami’s finest—including Craig Robins, Sandi, and other local tastemakers—for a night filled with conversation, compassion, and community. Guests enjoyed a curated dining experience, followed by a silent auction featuring one-of-a-kind pieces and exclusive experiences, all to support ongoing breast cancer research and awareness.Miami marks the first stop on this year’s Shoes for a Cure initiative, which will continue in New York next week with a five-day charity shoe sale at Chelsea Market, preceded by a kickoff event at Saks Fifth Avenue.Originally founded by Jerome and Jodi Fisher in 1994 as Shoes on Sale in Central Park, the initiative has raised millions of dollars for breast cancer research over the past three decades.It was an honor to attend and represent Fashion Bomb Daily at such a purposeful event where style met substance—proving once again that fashion can truly be a force for good.📸: Getty / Luxe Recruiting & Consulting#ClairesLife #ShoesForACure #MiamiDesignDistrict #BreastCancerAwareness #FashionBombDaily #FBDaily #BombStyle