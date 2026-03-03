2026 Met Gala Theme Announced: “Fashion Is Art” with Co-Chairs Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams

The 2026 theme for the MET GALA has officially been announced: Costume Art, and the dress code for fashion’s biggest night is ” Fashion is Art.”

This year’s Co Chairs includes Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams- three ladies who exemplify excellency, resilience, and the power to bring their vision to life.

“Focusing primarily on Western art from prehistory to the present, Costume Art will be organized into a series of thematic body types that reflect their ubiquity and endurance through time and space,” the Met stated in a press release about the exhibition.

After a 10 year hiatus, Beyonce returns to the Met Gala as a co-chair which will make this year a defining pop culture moment. Queen B, who has proven to be one of the best fashion icons of our time, will be a powerful co-chair as she simply knows how to create moments that live beyond the runway.

Nicole Kidman has been a long-time fashion muse so it’s no surprise that she’ll be a co-chair at this year’s Met Gala. The global ambassador for Chanel, who’s known for donning couture and making it on the best-dressed list, understands that fashion is art. If you recall, Nicole has co-chaired the Met Gala back in 2003 for the “Goddess: The Classical Mode,” and in 2005 for “The House of Chanel” themed event so if anyone can rise to the occasion, it’s certainly her.

Who better than Venus Williams to complete the co-chairs list? The legendary tennis star embodies power, innovation, and cultural impact, and not only is she a sports icon, but she’s also a fashion trailblazer. Venus has redefined athletic glamour, and her statuesque presence will undoubtedly command the room.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction