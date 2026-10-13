You Should Know: Mohamed Zalloufi, aka Mohtohsoh, the Videographer Behind Some of Paris Fashion Week’s Most Cinematic Moments, From Law Roach and Zendaya to Porsha Williams and More

There’s something magical about a beautifully captured fashion moment. The perfect lighting, an unexpected movement, a dramatic soundtrack, and suddenly, what could have been a fleeting celebrity sighting becomes a cinematic masterpiece. It’s the kind of content that makes you stop scrolling, watch twice, and wonder: Who shot that?

Enter Mohamed Zalloufi, professionally known as Mohtohsoh, the Paris-born photographer and videographer whose captivating Fashion Week coverage has been making waves on social media.

From cinematic moments featuring Zendaya and her longtime stylist Law Roach to footage of Porsha Williams and other fashionable faces, Mohtohsoh has developed an eye for transforming celebrity appearances into visual storytelling.

His recent Paris Fashion Week coverage was among Fashion Bomb Daily’s highest-performing Instagram content, prompting us to learn more about the creative talent behind the camera.

But as it turns out, there’s much more to Mohtohsoh than his viral fashion videos.

From Michael Jackson Music Videos to Fashion Week

Born in Paris and raised between France and Morocco, Zalloufi credits his multicultural upbringing with shaping his artistic perspective. Although he currently resides in Toronto, his career regularly takes him between Toronto, Paris, and New York.

His fascination with visual storytelling began long before he ever attended a fashion show.

“My love for visuals started when I was around 10 years old,” he recalls.

After Michael Jackson’s passing in 2009, a young Zalloufi began immersing himself in the King of Pop’s iconic music videos. His curiosity soon expanded to Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, and the visual album era, when artists increasingly used elaborate imagery to create immersive worlds around their music.

He was fascinated by the relationship between music, fashion, and popular culture, and how a few minutes of video could leave a lasting impression.

In 2017, he began producing French-language YouTube videos about music and pop culture. Two years later, he purchased his first professional camera, a Sony A7 III, and officially began offering videography services.

Without a traditional introduction to the fashion industry, he started experimenting with concept videos alongside friends in Paris, drawing inspiration from innovative creators like Cole Walliser, known for his glamorous slow-motion Glambot videos.

Those early experiments helped him develop his visual language while building a portfolio that could attract clients.

In 2022, he made a pivotal decision: attend New York Fashion Week and focus on fashion video coverage.

It was a leap of faith that would eventually change his career.

Building a Career, One Fashion Moment at a Time

While social media audiences may be discovering Mohtohsoh through his recent Fashion Week footage, his résumé includes an impressive roster of entertainment personalities, luxury brands, and publications.

One of his earliest breakthroughs came in 2019, when he created a speculative advertisement for French department store Galeries Lafayette. The project attracted attention from both the retailer and Chanel France, providing encouragement at a crucial stage in his career.

That same year, through Creative Lab Agency, he worked on internal video projects for Guerlain and Christian Louboutin.

By 2023, his work had taken him into entertainment, including projects with Issa Rae during her Viarae wine press tour and coverage of French superstar Aya Nakamura’s London concert.

In 2024, he worked with Bella Thorne for Marie Claire and Nicole Ari Parker for Town & Country in collaboration with Michael Kors.

But one moment stands above the rest.

In February 2024, Beyoncé made a surprise appearance at LUAR’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway show during New York Fashion Week, sending the fashion world into a frenzy.

For Mohtohsoh, who had spent his childhood studying Beyoncé’s music videos, documenting the superstar was more than another assignment. It was the realization of a childhood dream.

“Beyoncé has been such a huge part of my visual inspiration since childhood,” he explains.

The experience was a powerful reminder that the artists who first inspired his creativity were now appearing in front of his own lens.

His career reached another milestone in 2026 when he photographed his first magazine cover, featuring R&B artist Odeal for French publication Shimmya Mag.

The assignment brought his creative journey full circle, combining his love of music with his growing expertise in photography and editorial storytelling.

More Than a Street-Style Videographer

Despite his success, Mohtohsoh is candid about the challenges of working in fashion.

One of the biggest? Being placed into a creative box.

When people see him photographing celebrities outside runway shows, they often assume he’s exclusively a street-style photographer or paparazzo.

While he respects both professions and acknowledges the opportunities street-style photography has afforded him, his ambitions extend far beyond documenting arrivals and departures.

He wants to create editorial campaigns, collaborate directly with artists, and develop more intimate visual narratives.

“Sometimes you have to find your own way into a room before you can show people what else you’re capable of,” he says.

It’s a sentiment that will resonate with many emerging creatives navigating an industry where access and relationships can be just as important as talent.

He also points to the challenge of convincing brands and public relations agencies to recognize the professional value of independent creators.

Producing exceptional content requires expensive equipment, preparation, creative expertise, and countless hours of work. Yet creators are sometimes expected to provide their services without compensation simply because an event involves a celebrity.

For Mohtohsoh, learning to advocate for himself and establish the value of his work has become an essential part of his professional growth.

The Art of Making Women Look Beautiful

Perhaps one of the most compelling aspects of Mohtohsoh’s creative philosophy is his commitment to thoughtfully representing Black women and women of color.

He explains that growing up around Black women deeply influenced his perspective and the responsibility he feels when photographing his subjects.

For him, beautiful imagery goes beyond choosing a flattering angle.

It means understanding skin tones, mastering lighting, carefully considering color grading, and ensuring that the person being photographed feels authentically represented.

“I want people to recognize themselves in my work and feel good about how they’re portrayed,” he shares.

That attention to detail is particularly significant in an industry where women of color have not always received the same consideration in photography, lighting, and visual production.

His approach is rooted in celebrating beauty while respecting the individuality of the people standing before his camera.

And perhaps that’s part of what makes his Fashion Week coverage so captivating: he isn’t simply recording an outfit. He’s thinking about the person wearing it, the cultural moment surrounding it, and the emotion the final image should communicate.

What’s Next for Mohtohsoh?

Although his work behind the camera continues to attract attention, Mohtohsoh has aspirations to eventually step in front of it.

Over the next five years, he hopes to build a career that combines interviewing, photography, entertainment, and cultural commentary.

He cites Claire Sulmers, Zane Lowe, and Nardwuar as inspirations, admiring their ability to connect with artists through thoughtful questions, cultural knowledge, and distinct personalities.

His goal is to create conversations that go beyond predictable red-carpet sound bites.

He wants celebrities and artists to feel comfortable enough to share their experiences and reveal aspects of themselves that audiences rarely see.

Ultimately, he envisions building a platform that brings together everything he loves: music, fashion, filmmaking, photography, and pop culture.

“I don’t just want to capture the culture. I want to participate in the conversations that shape it.”

Interestingly, his creative ambitions are supported by an entirely different academic background. Mohtohsoh holds a master’s degree in Finance and Accounting and has experience in marketing.

His mother encouraged his artistic pursuits, even when he chose to follow a less traditional professional path.

That combination of business knowledge and artistic passion has helped him understand both the creative and commercial sides of his industry.

His Advice for Aspiring Fashion Creatives

For anyone hoping to break into fashion photography or videography, Mohtohsoh offers refreshingly practical advice.

“Learn the Fashion Week calendar, book a flight, and go.”

He acknowledges that the first season can be intimidating, particularly when you don’t have established connections or access to coveted runway shows.

But he believes that showing up, meeting people, and consistently producing quality work can eventually open doors.

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For those unable to travel internationally, he suggests connecting with local designers, stylists, makeup artists, and other creatives to produce collaborative projects.

Rather than waiting for someone to offer an opportunity, he encourages aspiring professionals to create their own.

He also stresses the importance of understanding your value and getting paid.

Building a portfolio may require occasional creative collaborations, but working for free shouldn’t become a permanent business model.

Above all, he emphasizes consistency, patience, and the importance of nurturing relationships.

As his own journey demonstrates, an experimental video filmed with friends in Paris can eventually lead to a career documenting some of the world’s most recognizable stars.

From Michael Jackson music videos to Beyoncé’s unforgettable Fashion Week appearance, and now to cinematic moments featuring today’s most fashionable celebrities, Mohtohsoh is proof that creative curiosity can evolve into a powerful career.

And while millions of people may recognize the famous faces appearing in his videos, it’s time to recognize the talent behind the lens.

Remember the name: Mohtohsoh.