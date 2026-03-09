Akris Fall 2026 Show Review: Bold Colors, Gold Fringe and Chunky Knits as Albert Kriemler Explores Texture and Craft in Collaboration with Olga de Amaral

Albert Kriemler approached Akris Fall 2026 from a deeply tactile perspective. Collaborating with Colombian textile artist Olga de Amaral, the designer explored the relationship between weaving and storytelling, building a collection rooted in texture, craftsmanship, and sensory experience. “I don’t think in words; I think in touch and texture,” Kriemler said when describing his process. “Fabrics are my language.”

The show unfolded at the Palais de Tokyo, where models emerged from a gold shimmering beaded curtain reminiscent of Amaral’s woven installations. The set immediately established the collection’s central theme: textile as narrative. For Kriemler, the connection between the words text and textile—both derived from the Latin texere, meaning “to weave”—served as a conceptual starting point.

Texture became the defining element of the collection. Fringe appeared throughout the lineup, cascading from skirts and dresses in long, fluid strands that echoed Amaral’s sculptural textile work. Burgundy paillette dresses shimmered with movement, while airy fringed garments swayed dramatically with each step.

Kriemler balanced this artistic experimentation with the refined pragmatism that defines Akris. Tailoring remained central: high-collared car coats, sharply cut jackets, and sculptural skirts grounded the collection in wearable elegance. Workwear silhouettes were elevated through luxurious fabrication, reinforcing Akris’s reputation for dressing powerful women with quiet authority.

Material exploration played a key role. Faux fur, wool, leather, velvet, and chunky knits created layers of visual and tactile contrast. Oversized ribbed sweaters added softness to structured pieces, while leather skirts and coats demonstrated the brand’s technical precision. A black and gold dress featuring appliqués arranged across the surface added a sculptural dimension, reinforcing the collection’s dialogue between fashion and art.

The palette combined earthy richness with vibrant accents. Gold, brown, mustard, black, and hunter green anchored the collection, while vivid pink and bold red introduced moments of drama. A striking red-and-pink color-blocked look offered one of the show’s most graphic statements, underscoring Kriemler’s confident use of color.

Accessories reinforced the collection’s tactile focus. Gold clutches and compact handbags provided sculptural punctuation, while platform boots, mules with metallic detailing, and fringed bags complemented the textural narrative. Chunky knit beanies added a casual counterpoint to the otherwise polished silhouettes.

Ultimately, Akris Fall 2026 succeeded in translating Amaral’s textile artistry into wearable form. The collection felt both conceptual and practical—an intersection of craft, architecture, and modern femininity. By centering fabric as the core language of design, Kriemler delivered a runway that celebrated the power of texture to communicate emotion, memory, and presence.

Images: Courtesy