Law Roach Promoted his Book “How To Build a Fashion Icon” in a Red Gucci Look with NYFW Founder Fern Mallis

Image architect, Law Roach sat down with NYFW founder Fern Mallis Sunday evening to discuss his new book “How To Build a Fashion Icon.”

A massive crowd line up outside of 92ndStreety in New York, with fashion enthusiasts anticipating some of the gems that Law Roach would share, and he didn’t disappoint.

Mallis who is also the Host of 92ndStreety gave Law Roach a warm welcome to her Fashion Icon series, with a standing ovation that followed by attendees.

Dressed in a red Gucci GG Jacquard set, with black Mugler boots, Law confidently walked on stage to promote his latest book in all his glory.

Contrary to wearing a brighter hue, Mallis opted for a classical approach with a white button down shirt, black trousers, and layered statement necklaces.

Raw and transparent, with the host diving straight into Law’s upbringing, the Chicago native didn’t refrain from sharing some of his most personable moments.

When we look at Law Roach, we often see a well-dressed stylist with Hollywood mannerisms. However, his childhood wasn’t glamorous nor a walk in the park. He recalls his mother leaving him at the shy age of 14 and telling him “if you don’t work, you don’t eat.”

“If you’re a certain age and your mother tell’s you that, It just sets a fire in you,” said Law Roach. “So what I did was I started to work, and when I came to LA it was a double edge sword because it made me work super hard, but it also made me take every opportunity as if it were my last.“

Despite some of the trials and tribulations Law Roach endured as a child, he didn’t allow that to deter him. He used fashion as a means to escape his reality and would often go junk-ing (thrifting) with his grandmother . “The book is about how you make yourself an icon in whatever you do,” expressed Law Roach.” Clothes and fashion is just a vehicle to help project your confidence.”

Along with the infinite tips and tricks of how to make it in the fashion industry, Law Roach also spoke about meeting Kanye West back in 2009 at his store in Chicago.

“After Kanye shopped at my store, some how the media got a hold of it and we started getting calls from stylists from all around the world, and that’s when I realized that styling was a very viable career which gave me a lot of hope.“

Since his initial meeting with Kanye West in ’09, Law Roach career has skyrocketed. He now works with some of the most biggest stars including Zendaya, Celine Dion, Megan Thee Stallion, and so many other prominent celebrities. In fact, his marvelous work with Zendaya helped change the trajectory of his career.

Law Roach recalls,

“I’ll never forget when Zendaya first walked in, it was something about her. You know when you meet someone and they have something special about them? Right away I knew. She was 13 turning 14, and she was 5’10 and beautiful and it was love at first sight.“

Law Roach book, “How To Build A Fashion Icon” is an absolute must read. He has transformed the fashion industry at large and his ground-breaking accolades are a testament to his impact around the world. To purchase your copy of Law Roach book, CLICK HERE!

Photo Credit: @Sohotoboho/ @IG/Reproduction