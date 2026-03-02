Look of the Month February 2026: Kyla Pratt in Black Lily Phellera, Teyana Taylor in Phoebe Philo and Ashi Studio, Taye Diggs in Viviano, and More!

February delivered a lineup of standout style moments, with red carpet appearances and backstage glimpses driving major engagement across our platforms.

From sculpted silhouettes to dramatic trains and sharp tailoring, these looks defined the month in fashion.

Kyla Pratt led the pack in a black velvet Lilly Phellera velvet jumpsuit at the NAACP Image Awards, commanding attention in a minimalist silhouette that allowed texture and structure to take center stage. The sleeveless design featured a softly contoured bodice and a voluminous pants, proving that understated elegance can still make a strong impact. The rich velvet fabrication added depth under the lights, making her one of February’s most-viewed looks.

Teyana Taylor delivered two of the month’s most talked-about fashion moments. In one appearance, she stepped out in a sleek black Phoebe Philo ensemble, embracing clean lines and modern tailoring with a refined, directional edge. At the NAACP Image Awards, she wore a sculpted black Ashi Studio gown featuring a dramatic, elongated train and architectural bodice. The Ashi Studio design, with its body-contouring construction and statement silhouette, captured the essence of high-fashion glamour and quickly became a fan favorite.

Taye Diggs made a case for classic menswear with a fashion-forward twist in a Viviano look that reimagined the traditional suit. Wearing a sharply tailored black jacket paired with a coordinating skirted silhouette, Diggs embraced fluid tailoring while maintaining a polished finish. The ensemble blended structure and movement, showcasing how modern suiting continues to evolve on the red carpet.

Rounding out the month’s top contenders was a trio moment from Salt, Pepa, and Spinderella, that sparked conversation at the NAACP awards for its coordinated Ant Lamour black-and-white palette and layered textures, styled by J Bolin. Structured bodices, leather accents, and sheer paneling created visual contrast while maintaining cohesion. The mix of corsetry, tailored separates, and flowing elements highlighted February’s recurring theme: strong silhouettes balanced with refined detailing.

From velvet gowns to sculptural couture and progressive tailoring, February 2026 proved that bold structure and intentional design resonate most with our audience. Which look gets your vote for Look of the Month?

Photo Credit: Kingsmen Media Group