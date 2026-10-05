Akris Spring 2027 Gave Power Dressing an Artistic Point of View

For Spring 2027, Akris offered a compelling wardrobe for the woman who meant business and dressed with imagination. Opening with an eye-catching red dress, Albert Kriemler established a confident approach to color that continued through painterly prints, unexpected contrasts, and tailoring animated by movement.

The collection drew on the work of Austrian artist Martha Jungwirth, whose expressive paintings provided both a palette and a way of thinking about clothes. In his show notes, Kriemler described dressing as an intuitive act shaped by instinct, memory, and desire. On the runway, that idea took form in garments that appeared composed at first glance, then revealed something unexpected.

The Art of Looking Twice

A cream look disclosed a pop of yellow at the hem. A pale blue strap peeked out against gray. A familiar trench became a canvas for sweeping painterly marks, while checked trousers gained ruffled details that disrupted their orderly pattern.

These touches gave the collection its character. Even the quieter looks invited a second look, with color, texture, and construction introducing small surprises.

Hand-applied ribbons translated the zigzag energy of Jungwirth’s brushstrokes into three dimensions. Folded, origami-like appliqués lifted away from the fabric, while loose ends followed the body’s movement. A cream dress combined delicate straps with patches of color and trailing ribbons, bringing the impression of an artwork still in progress to an otherwise graceful silhouette.

Kriemler’s show notes also identified reversed jacquards, frayed threads, and open structures as ways of revealing how the clothes were made. That visible process added depth to the collection’s artistic references.

Color With Conviction

The palette ranged from vivid poppy red and rich oxblood to pale pink, lavender, ocean blue, mint green, peach, and yellow. Periwinkle was a particular standout, lending softness to a structured jacket and matching skirt.

Suede and wool gave the clothes substance, while sheer details introduced lightness and glimpses of skin. Hemlines moved between mini, knee-length, midi, and ankle-length proportions, with asymmetric cuts adding another sense of motion.

A black dress with trailing tails was among the most striking looks. Its appeal lay in the way the fabric moved, demonstrating that the collection’s expressive spirit extended beyond its colorful prints.

Accessories That Completed the Picture

The bags carried the same balance of practicality and visual impact. Oversized totes were tucked under the arm like clutches, making their generous proportions part of the silhouette. Printed versions extended the artwork across the accessories, while smaller clutches provided a concentrated dose of color.

Open-toe mules kept the styling spare. Purple pairs offered a particularly appealing contrast to the soft blue separates, allowing the shoes to punctuate the look without overwhelming it.

For the Fashion Bomb reader looking to shake up her working wardrobe, Akris offered plenty to consider: expressive tailoring, memorable color, and pieces with enough detail to hold attention beyond the first impression. This was power dressing with an artist’s sensibility—and a clear point of view.

Photos: Claire Sulmers