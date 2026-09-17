AREA Spring/Summer 2027 Runway Review: Metallic Drama Takes Over NYFW

AREA closed out another electric season with its Spring/Summer 2027 runway show, and the brand’s signature maximalism was on full display. Think sculptural fringe in molded plastic tubing, liquid metal wrapped bodies, and hand-cut mirrored paillettes that moved like water with every step.

Standouts included a striking orange-and-white checkerboard fringe mini dress built from interlocking tubes, its blue-and-white counterpart in a dramatic asymmetric silhouette, and a series of looks constructed entirely from shredded silver foil-like strips, cascading from bodice to hem. A sheer black-and-silver sequined midi dress and a matching sheer skirt with a white ruffled bandeau top rounded out the collection’s play between hard structure and soft movement.

Creative direction came from AREA’s team, with styling by Emma Wyman, casting by SDCasts, hair by Joey George, and makeup by Dick Page. Michel Gaubert handled the show’s soundtrack.

The style inside was just as hot as what hit the runway, with guests bringing their own maximalist energy to the front row.

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Photo Credit: @area