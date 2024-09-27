Show Review: Schiaparelli’s Spring /Summer 2025 Collection Celebrates Femininity with a Nod to Future Vintage

While Schiaparelli is world renowned for its couture collections, their “Future Vintage” Spring/Summers 2025 foray was just as alluring, with a menu that spoke to every woman in every station of life: from daydreaming millennials to working Gen X’ers and cruising baby boomers.

The show was an unabashed celebration of the female form, with looks that accentuated waists under corsets–a detail that added unmitigated sex appeal to every look.

Stand out pieces included a shirt dress in white linen with black checks featuring a wide collar and a tonal corset with lacing in the back, white piqué jersey polo bodysuits paired with draped skirts, and bodycon dresses gathered towards the middle into braids, finished off with metal bijou buckles.

In addition to the garments, the accessories were stunning: belts, bags, and heels were finished with quirky surprises like crystal detailing, along with the house’s signature anatomical and trompe l’oeil details.

In the show notes, Daniel Roseberry says, “The world may feel more chaotic than ever, but here, the mood is celebratory both of what fashion can be, but of how fashion can make you feel.”

Everything about Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2025 felt SO good. What do you think?

Lengths:

Mini, knee length,

Colors:

White, Denim, black, red, animal print, zebra, red, gold, metallics, metallic blue, saffron yellow.

Fabrics:

Cotton piqué, jersey, denim, linen, knits, eel leather.

Shapes:

Hourglass, accentuated by corsets.

Accessories:

Heeled sandals with measuring tape embroidery, bold gold earrings, Schiap keyhole bags, aqua ombre flats, heels with crystal detailing, sleek, round Hobo bags.